ISCO Championship: England's Harry Hall wins first PGA Tour title after five-way play-off drama

England's Harry Hall chipped in for a birdie on the third play-off hole to claim his first PGA Tour title at the ISCO Championship.

A bogey on the last hole of regulation by Rico Hoey opened the door for a five-way play-off and Hall seized his opportunity.

The win comes days before his wife Jordan is due to give birth to their first child.

"Due date's Friday. She's scheduled to induce on Tuesday just because I was at a point in the FedEx Cup where I kind of needed to play more," he said.

"She's a star and, hopefully, she can do whatever she wants now. I might not play next week. I probably won't."

The 26-year-old's chances looked to have gone when he bogeyed the 15th, moments after Hoey had birdied the same hole to move a shot ahead.

But Hoey bogeyed the 18th, falling back to a tie on 22-under-par with Hall and Americans Matt NeSmith - who also bogeyed the last after two eagles in his eight-under-par 64 - Zac Blair and overnight leader Pierceson Coody, who both

birdied the last.

How Hall triumphed in the five-play playoff

NeSmith missed a birdie attempt to claim the title when they played the 18th again, Blair and Hoey bowing out of the play-off with bogeys.

Another trip down the 423-yard 18th saw Hall, NeSmith and Coody all miss birdie putts, but Hall made no mistake as he chipped in from the rough at the back of the par three ninth which neither of his rivals could match.

Hall shot a three-under-par 69 to round off his week which saw him finish an aggregate 18-under par on the front nine - a final round 33 following three successive 31s.

He had managed just one top 25 in 18 previous starts this season, finishing tied for 12th in the John Deere Classic last week.

Ben Taylor shot a closing 65 to finish in a group two shots off the play-off which also included fellow Englishman Sam Bairstow, who followed a third-round 62 with a closing 70 after only just making the cut.

