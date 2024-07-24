Tiger Woods watches as son Charlie exits US Junior Amateur championship

Tiger Woods watched his son Charlie shoot a 10-over 80 on Tuesday and miss the cut at 22 over through two rounds at the US Junior Amateur championship.

Due to a USGA regulation that prevents parents from serving as caddies for their children in this tournament, Woods could only be a supporting spectator.

His 15-year-old son, who earned a spot in the 264-player field last month, finished near the bottom of the pack.

Image: Charlie Woods hits off the 15th tee during the second round of stroke play at the tournament

The top 64 players advance to match play, which begins Wednesday. The 36-hole championship match is Saturday.

Woods got off to a solid start on day two, handling the challenge of teeing off in front of about 500 people.

Woods was one over through four holes when a storm stopped play for more than an hour.

When play resumed, he closed the front nine by playing five holes in eight over, including a triple bogey on the par-4 18th, where he had two pitches land on an elevated green only to roll back down the hill. He finally got his fifth shot to stay on the green.

The Junior Amateur usually draws a few hundred fans toward the end of the six-day tournament, but Charlie and his famous father attracted a relatively large crowd.

Tiger was surrounded by more people, including police officers, protecting him than were following most of the other groups on the course.

He had his own gallery, which included fans taking photos of themselves with one of golf's all-time greats in the background.

Hundreds of people walked behind Charlie on the fairway, and completely circled the 10th green, his first hole of the day.

Charlie, who will soon start his sophomore year of high school in Florida, played his way into the tournament with many of world's top juniors by shooting a one-under 71 to win his qualifier.

Tiger, who was 14 when he qualified for his first US Junior, became the only player to win the tournament three times in a row in the early 1990s.

He joined his son in Detroit this week after matching his highest 36-hole score as a professional at the Open, missing the cut for the third straight time in a major.