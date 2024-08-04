Portland Classic: Andrea Lee takes one-shot lead over Dewi Weber and Alexa Pano ahead of final day

Andrea Lee took the lead in a bid for her second Portland Classic victory in three seasons, shooting a five-under 67 on Saturday for a one-stroke advantage over Dewi Weber and Alexa Pano.

Lee rebounded from an opening bogey to birdie five of the next eight holes in calm conditions at Columbia Edgewater, adding a birdie on the par-five 12th to get to 19 under and closed with six pars.

"I've just got to stick to my game plan, try to birdie the par fives, and maybe some of the easier holes and hole locations," Lee said. "You've just got to stay really patient out there and know that putts are going to eventually fall my way."

The 25-year-old American won the 2022 event on the tree-lined course for her lone LPGA Tour title.

"Obviously, I love this golf course," Lee said. "I feel really comfortable out here. Had a really solid day. Just played really steady golf. Managed to get some putts to drop on the front nine."

Weber, the second-round leader after a 62, chipped in for birdie on the par-four 17th in a round of 70. She's trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour and send a statement to the Dutch Olympic committee that it made a mistake by declining to send her to Paris.

"I've just got to make good swings, good strokes, not under-read the putts and like see if they go in," said Weber, making only her second LPGA Tour start of the year. "That's truly all I can do."

She qualified for the Olympics under International Golf Federation standards, but was left out because of the Netherlands' separate standards for all sports to meet a realistic chance of a top-eight finish.

Pano shot 66. Last year on her 19th birthday, she won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in a playoff in Northern Ireland for her first LPGA Tour title.

"When I won, definitely, it was having to make a lot of birdies and it's going to be the same kind of thing on Sunday," Pano said. "Just try and get some of that magic from last year."

Angel Yin (66) and first-round leader Polly Mack (69) were 17 under, a stroke ahead of Moriya Jutanugarn (64), Nataliya Guseva (67) and So Mi Lee (67).

"Course is pure," Yin said. "Just trying to make some birdies, play some good golf, because I know it's going to be out there and the leader is going to keep going. I'm just trying to chase."

Lauren Coughlin, the CPKC Women's Open winner last week in Calgary, was 15 under after a 66.

With the Olympics next week, no one from the top 30 in the world ranking is in the field. The lone Olympian in the field is Aditi Ashok of India. She was tied for 12th at 14 under after a 65.

Defending champion Chanettee Wannasaen had a 68 to get to 10 under. She won the Dana Open two weeks ago in Ohio for her second LPGA Tour title.

