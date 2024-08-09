Olympics 2024: Leona Maguire slumps to 24 over par after nightmare third round as Lydia Ko and Morgane Métraux lead

Ireland's Leona Maguire crashed to second-bottom on the Olympic golf leaderboard after an 11-over third round of 83 with Lydia Ko and Morgane Metraux joint top in Paris.

Maguire is at 24 over par after a harrowing day that included a quadruple bogey at 15 and triple at 16, with only Finland's Noora Komulainen, on 28 over, below her in the 60-strong field.

The 29-year-old is a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour and was also victorious at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series in London last month but has struggled at Le Golf National, shooting 78 and then 79 across her opening two rounds.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

New Zealander Ko - looking to complete the set of Olympic medals having won silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo three years ago - and Switzerland's Metraux lead on nine under, two strokes clear of America's Rose Zhang and Japan's Miyu Yamashita.

Ko's four-under 68 featured six birdies and two bogeys, while halfway leader Metraux signed for a one-under 71 after rescuing a sloppy round with an eagle at the last.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Zhang's five-under 67 included three birdies on a flawless front nine and then two eagles coming home, at 14 and 18, although a double bogey at 15 prevented the 21-year-old from joining Ko and Metraux at the summit.

Defending champion and world No 1 Nelly Korda is five shots adrift on four under following a two-under round of 70, bouncing back from bogeys at her first and third holes by carding five birdies before a third and final bogey at 17.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports just got even better, bringing you over 50 per cent more sport this year

Hannah Green notched the round of the day, a six-under 66, which hinged on a stunning back nine as the Australian recorded five birdies - including four in five holes - and an eagle around a solitary bogey at 15 to move to three under for the tournament.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.