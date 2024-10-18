Shriners Children's Open: Taylor Pendrith takes three-shot lead after 10 birdies in opening round

Canadian Taylor Pendrith hit 10 birdies in an opening round of 61 as he took a three-shot lead in the Shriners Children's Open.

His blemish-free round puts him on 10 under par, clear of a group of 10 players sharing the second spot before darkness forced a suspension of play in Las Vegas with the last few groups still on the course.

England's Harry Hall was among those who carded an opening 64, three closing birdies following the only bogey of the round on his 15th hole.

A group of 10 is one stroke further back with another nine players, including former Open champion Francesco Molinari, at five under par on a congested leaderboard behind Pendrith.

Tom Kim, looking to complete a hat-trick of wins in the event, fought back from dropping three early shots to shoot a two-under-par 69.

Joel Dahmen, who sits 124th in the race to finish in the top 125 to secure a full PGA Tour card for next season, suffered a major blow when he was penalised four shots for carrying an extra club.

Dahmen discovered he had an extra four iron on the fourth tee and picked up the maximum penalty for carrying more than 14 clubs.

He eventually signed for a five-over-par 76 and sits next to last in the field.

"I travel with 15, 16 clubs," said Dahmen.

"I think most people out here do pending conditions and courses. I've been travelling out here for a long time and it has never happened before.

"I played Tuesday and Wednesday out there and we didn't see it in there. So I had two four-irons in the bag.

"You just want to get so mad and you want to get mad at everything but at the same time you have got to keep playing golf and I didn't do a great job of that afterwards."

Live PGA Tour Golf Friday 18th October 6:00pm

Watch the second round of the Shriner Children's Open from 6pm on Friday, live on Sky Sports Golf.