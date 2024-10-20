Shriners Children's Open: Doug Ghim and J.T. Poston share PGA Tour lead as darkness suspends play

Doug Ghim and J.T. Poston had a share of the lead at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas when play was halted due to darkness on Saturday evening.

With 12 players within two shots of the lead, and 23 within four, the third round will conclude on Sunday morning before the fourth and final round at TPC Summerlin.

Ghim made a big move on Saturday, birdieing his final four holes to go seven-under through 16 before play was suspended.

He was joined on 15-under by Poston, who was two-under through 13 holes on his third round.

Kurt Kitayama and Gary Woodland each shot six-under rounds of 65 on Saturday, leaving them on 14-under, where they are joined by Harris English and Argentina's Alejandro Tosti, who are both four under through 14 holes in the third round.

South Korea's K.H. Lee is in the clubhouse at 13 under after a third-round 65. He is tied for seventh place with J.J. Spaun (five-under through 17 holes), Davis Thompson (five-under through 16), Norman Xiong (one-under through 13), Canada's Taylor Pendrith (three-under through 13) and Germany's Matti Schmid (even par through 13).

Image: Play was suspended at TPC Summerlin due to bad light

Ghim logged three birdies and nine pars before he got hot, reeling off birdies at the par-five 13th hole, the par-three 14th, the par-four 15th and the par-five 16th before play was stopped.

"Yeah, obviously a very gettable stretch, and it's been a lot nicer today, definitely a lot less wind in the afternoon for sure," Ghim said.

"So, 13 playing downwind, 14 downwind, 15 downwind, 16 downwind -- you're going to have a lot of opportunities. It's definitely how you hope to play them, and just fortunate enough to get the looks and actually convert.

"Just glad that we're going to be able to finish the tournament. I'm sure everybody would've loved to have finished today. At the same time, it's not our first rodeo."

Poston parred every hole he played in the third round except for one, when he eagled the par-five ninth. He drove the green in two before rolling in a three-foot putt.

Earlier on Saturday, Poston, who finished tied for third at the event last year, completed the delayed second round by going birdie-eagle-birdie-par to leave him tied for the lead with Schmid.

