 Skip to content

PGA Tour golf: Scottie Scheffler one off lead as Rory McIlroy surges into contention at Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are both in contention going into the weekend at the Genesis Invitational; Davis Thompson holds a one-shot lead over Scheffler, with McIlroy two shots further back; watch the third round live on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm on Saturday

Saturday 15 February 2025 08:09, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from day two of the Genesis Invitational from the Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego.

Scottie Scheffler scrambled his way into second place at The Genesis Invitational as Rory McIlroy surged into contention with a strong second round in San Diego.

Scheffler hit only five fairways during an uncharacteristically inconsistent round but still managed to card a five-under 67 to move to seven under, one off the lead held by Davis Thompson after a 66.

McIlroy, who won last time out at Pebble Beach, matched Scheffler's effort on the day to himself move within three of the lead.

The Northern Irishman's five birdies in eight holes from the third propelled him into contention but that run was followed by three successive fives - two of which were bogeys.

LA JOLLA, CA, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Rory McIlroy hits a drive from the 16th tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational tournament, Friday, February 14, 2025, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Rory McIlroy moved into contention with a five-under par 67

A brilliant approach into the 15th brought his second birdie of the back nine, and an even better wedge to two feet at the penultimate hole moved him back to five under, but he could not take advantage of the par-five 18th.

"Today, and yesterday as well, in tough conditions I've played well and I'm in a good spot going into the weekend," McIlroy said.

"I need to play the par fives better. I didn't make birdie on either of the par fives on the back nine there. I only played the par fives in one under today, and especially when a golf course like this is playing so tough and you have four par fives, you really need to take advantage of them.

Also See:

"I didn't quite do that today but made up for it in other areas, but I need to play them a little better over the weekend."

LA JOLLA, CA, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Scottie Scheffler watches his drive from the 13th tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational tournament, Friday, February 14, 2025, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Scottie Scheffler is one shot behind leader Davis Thompson

Starting at the 10th Scheffler carded two birdies to the turn and added another at the par-three third, before holing out from the sand for an eagle three at the 547-yard sixth - and despite being wayward off the tee still managed to avoid a bogey.

"I'm definitely going to try to be in the fairway a bit more tomorrow," the Masters champion said.

"I felt today was a day when I survived without driving the ball very well and I'm going to need to drive it better over the last couple of days."

Leader Thompson shot the joint-best round of the day to take the lead, with eight birdies - including two in the final three holes - helping him to a 66.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

McIlroy's Ryder Cup-winning team-mate Ludvig Aberg holed a bunker shot for eagle on his way to a matching Thompson's 66, which left him in a tie for fifth on four under.

Ireland's Seamus Power dropped back to a tie for eighth on two under after a disappointing 73.

Aaron Rai is also in the group on two under, with fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood a shot further back after an impressive 68 helped him to recover from a poor opening round.

Who will win the Genesis Invitational? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Early coverage continues on Saturday from 3pm ahead of full coverage at 8pm. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.

Golf Now logo.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Enter Course, City, or Postal Code

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW