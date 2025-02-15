PGA Tour golf: Scottie Scheffler one off lead as Rory McIlroy surges into contention at Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler scrambled his way into second place at The Genesis Invitational as Rory McIlroy surged into contention with a strong second round in San Diego.

Scheffler hit only five fairways during an uncharacteristically inconsistent round but still managed to card a five-under 67 to move to seven under, one off the lead held by Davis Thompson after a 66.

McIlroy, who won last time out at Pebble Beach, matched Scheffler's effort on the day to himself move within three of the lead.

The Northern Irishman's five birdies in eight holes from the third propelled him into contention but that run was followed by three successive fives - two of which were bogeys.

Image: Rory McIlroy moved into contention with a five-under par 67

A brilliant approach into the 15th brought his second birdie of the back nine, and an even better wedge to two feet at the penultimate hole moved him back to five under, but he could not take advantage of the par-five 18th.

"Today, and yesterday as well, in tough conditions I've played well and I'm in a good spot going into the weekend," McIlroy said.

"I need to play the par fives better. I didn't make birdie on either of the par fives on the back nine there. I only played the par fives in one under today, and especially when a golf course like this is playing so tough and you have four par fives, you really need to take advantage of them.

"I didn't quite do that today but made up for it in other areas, but I need to play them a little better over the weekend."

Image: Scottie Scheffler is one shot behind leader Davis Thompson

Starting at the 10th Scheffler carded two birdies to the turn and added another at the par-three third, before holing out from the sand for an eagle three at the 547-yard sixth - and despite being wayward off the tee still managed to avoid a bogey.

"I'm definitely going to try to be in the fairway a bit more tomorrow," the Masters champion said.

"I felt today was a day when I survived without driving the ball very well and I'm going to need to drive it better over the last couple of days."

Leader Thompson shot the joint-best round of the day to take the lead, with eight birdies - including two in the final three holes - helping him to a 66.

McIlroy's Ryder Cup-winning team-mate Ludvig Aberg holed a bunker shot for eagle on his way to a matching Thompson's 66, which left him in a tie for fifth on four under.

Ireland's Seamus Power dropped back to a tie for eighth on two under after a disappointing 73.

Aaron Rai is also in the group on two under, with fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood a shot further back after an impressive 68 helped him to recover from a poor opening round.

Who will win the Genesis Invitational? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports.