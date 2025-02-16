The Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg hole-in-one sees him in contention as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler falter

Ludvig Åberg hit a stunning hole-in-one on the par-three third to sit two strokes off leader Patrick Rodgers heading into the final round of The Genesis Invitational in San Diego.

Rodgers shot a four-under 68 on Saturday to nudge one ahead of Denny McCarthy - both hoping to become first-time winners on the PGA Tour - with Sweden's Åberg one further back on six under.

Åberg said of his ace at the 140-yard third hole: "It was a really cool moment. I've never made a hole-in-one in tournament play before."

Ludvig Åberg hit an impressive hole-in-one in round three of The Genesis Invitational

England's Tommy Fleetwood is among four players still in the hunt on four under, alongside Patrick Cantlay, Davis Thompson and Tony Finau, who carded the low round of the day of 67.

Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler are still just about in contention, five strokes off the lead on three under after both endured disappointing third rounds.

Image: World No 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled on Saturday, posting a four-over 76 in San Diego

Scheffler made bogeys on both par-five holes on the front nine and double-bogeyed the par-four 14th as part of his four-over 76, while McIlroy shot 74.

The Northern Irishman was as many as seven shots off the lead at one stage, until Rodgers found the only water hazard on the course on his way to bogeying the 18th before McIlroy, playing in the next group, closed with a birdie.

Rodgers, a four-time PGA Tour runner-up, is eyeing a maiden victory on Sunday and said: "Instead of playing with a monkey on your back that gets bigger and bigger over time when it doesn't happen, I'm trying to play from a perspective that feels fresh and new and exciting and full of opportunity because that's what this game is, and I have a great one tomorrow."

