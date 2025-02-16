The Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg hole-in-one sees him in contention as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler falter
Patrick Rodgers shot 68 on Saturday to lead heading into final round; Denny McCarthy one stroke back in second, with Ludvig Åberg's hole-in-one helping him into third; watch the final round of The Genesis Invitational, live on Sky Sports Golf from 2.30pm on Sunday
Sunday 16 February 2025 08:22, UK
Ludvig Åberg hit a stunning hole-in-one on the par-three third to sit two strokes off leader Patrick Rodgers heading into the final round of The Genesis Invitational in San Diego.
Rodgers shot a four-under 68 on Saturday to nudge one ahead of Denny McCarthy - both hoping to become first-time winners on the PGA Tour - with Sweden's Åberg one further back on six under.
Åberg said of his ace at the 140-yard third hole: "It was a really cool moment. I've never made a hole-in-one in tournament play before."
- The Genesis Invitational: Latest leaderboard, tee times🏌️♂️
- Latest golf headlines, reports and highlights 📰
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
England's Tommy Fleetwood is among four players still in the hunt on four under, alongside Patrick Cantlay, Davis Thompson and Tony Finau, who carded the low round of the day of 67.
Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler are still just about in contention, five strokes off the lead on three under after both endured disappointing third rounds.
Scheffler made bogeys on both par-five holes on the front nine and double-bogeyed the par-four 14th as part of his four-over 76, while McIlroy shot 74.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
The Northern Irishman was as many as seven shots off the lead at one stage, until Rodgers found the only water hazard on the course on his way to bogeying the 18th before McIlroy, playing in the next group, closed with a birdie.
Rodgers, a four-time PGA Tour runner-up, is eyeing a maiden victory on Sunday and said: "Instead of playing with a monkey on your back that gets bigger and bigger over time when it doesn't happen, I'm trying to play from a perspective that feels fresh and new and exciting and full of opportunity because that's what this game is, and I have a great one tomorrow."
Who will win The Genesis Invitational? Watch the final round live on Sky Sports Golf, with early coverage starting from 2.30pm on Sunday, ahead of full coverage at 7.30pm. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.