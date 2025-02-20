Mexico Open: Aldrich Potgieter opens up four-shot clubhouse lead with England's Aaron Rai five shots back

Aldrich Potgieter showed his ability to shoot low in the Mexico Open, powering and putting his way to a 10-under 61 that gave the big-hitting South African a four-shot clubhouse lead, with England's Aaron Rai five shots back in fourth.

Potgieter chipped in for par after a tee shot into the water on the 10th hole. He failed to birdie two of the shorter par-fives on the back nine, but still had an outside chance at another sub-60 round, having shot 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour a year ago.

Those hopes ended with a tee shot into the bunker on the par-five 18th hole, and an approach that came up short into another bunker. The ball stayed near the lip, making it difficult for him to get the 20-yard bunker shot close. He two-putted from 25 feet for par.

Potgieter still tied the course record with his 61 and is at 16-under 126, four shots ahead of Germany's Stephan Jaeger (64) and the USA's Brian Campbell.

It was superb display by 20-year-old Potgieter, who won the 2022 Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes at age 17 and last year became the youngest player (19) to win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"I love the golf course. It definitely suits my game, I think, in a lot of aspects," Potgieter said. "If I can keep putting well, I think it should be pretty good."

Although his power and ball-striking stand out, his putter is what led to the 61, with Potgieter holing seven putts from the 10-foot range or longer. That does not include the 10th, where his tee shot found the water, he came up just short of the green and chipped in from 20 feet for par.

He reached the 661-yard 12th hole in two by hitting driver off the fairway to just over 20 feet, while seven of his drives went 325 yards or longer.

