Mexico Open: Aldrich Potgieter opens up four-shot clubhouse lead with England's Aaron Rai five shots back
South African 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter put in a superb Mexico Open second round display to shoot to top of leaderboard at PGA Tour event; England's Aaron Rai sits fourth, five shots back; watch third round of Mexico Open on Saturday live on Sky Sports Golf from 2pm
Friday 21 February 2025 22:52, UK
Aldrich Potgieter showed his ability to shoot low in the Mexico Open, powering and putting his way to a 10-under 61 that gave the big-hitting South African a four-shot clubhouse lead, with England's Aaron Rai five shots back in fourth.
Potgieter chipped in for par after a tee shot into the water on the 10th hole. He failed to birdie two of the shorter par-fives on the back nine, but still had an outside chance at another sub-60 round, having shot 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour a year ago.
Those hopes ended with a tee shot into the bunker on the par-five 18th hole, and an approach that came up short into another bunker. The ball stayed near the lip, making it difficult for him to get the 20-yard bunker shot close. He two-putted from 25 feet for par.
Potgieter still tied the course record with his 61 and is at 16-under 126, four shots ahead of Germany's Stephan Jaeger (64) and the USA's Brian Campbell.
- Golf leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA and more
- Tiger Woods, LIV chief meet Donald Trump at White House in push to 'reunify' men's golf
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: Book to watch on TV or online
Live PGA Tour Golf
It was superb display by 20-year-old Potgieter, who won the 2022 Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham and St Annes at age 17 and last year became the youngest player (19) to win on the Korn Ferry Tour.
"I love the golf course. It definitely suits my game, I think, in a lot of aspects," Potgieter said. "If I can keep putting well, I think it should be pretty good."
Although his power and ball-striking stand out, his putter is what led to the 61, with Potgieter holing seven putts from the 10-foot range or longer. That does not include the 10th, where his tee shot found the water, he came up just short of the green and chipped in from 20 feet for par.
He reached the 661-yard 12th hole in two by hitting driver off the fairway to just over 20 feet, while seven of his drives went 325 yards or longer.
Watch the third round of the Mexico Open on Saturday live on Sky Sports Golf from 2pm, and from Sky Sports Main Event at 8.30pm