PGA Tour: England's Harry Hall in share of Meixco Open lead after first round

England's Harry Hall shot a seven-under 64 to earn a share of the first-round lead at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Six of the seven PGA Tour events so far this year have had international winners, and the Mexico Open kept up with that trend on Thursday, with Germany's Jeremy Paul and Norway's Kris Ventura tied at the top of the leaderboard.

Within two shots of the lead is former Open champion Francesco Molinari, who is among a large group of players on five under, despite the Italian opening his round with a double-bogey six.

Image: Former Open champion Francesco Molinari is in the mix at the Mexico Open

Molinari, who last won on the PGA Tour in 2019, rallied with four birdies before the turn, adding an eagle at the 16th hole and a birdie at the last.

Hall, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in a play-off at the ISCO Championship last year, carded a bogey-free round. He too chipped in for an eagle, at the 15th, alongside five birdies, while Paul carded two eagles for a tie of the lead.

Image: England's Harry Hall earned a share of the lead after the opening round of the Mexico Open

Ventura was the only player to reach eight under during the opening round, reeling off three straight birdies late in the day, before missing the green on the par-three ninth, his final hole, as he closed out with a bogey.

"Bummer with the last hole, but other than that, really solid," Ventura said. "Could have made some more birdies, obviously, but just happy where my game is.

"I can't expect to hit it like this every single day. Today was just one of those days where everything was spot on."

A group of five players - South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter, Argentina's Alejandro Tosti and American trio Isaia Salinda, Brian Campbell and Patrick Fishburn - are a shot off the pace in a tie for second.

Joining Molinari, one further back in a cluster at five under is world No 30 Akshay Bhatia, while England's Aaron Rai - ranked one place higher, the highest in the field - is four under.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox holed a putt of more than 91 feet for a birdie at the 14th hole en route to an opening 68, one stroke worse off than defending champion Jake Knapp, who birdied three of his last five holes to post a four-under 67.

