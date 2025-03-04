Cyclone Alfred: Ladies European Tour's Australian WPGA Championship cancelled as NRL, AFL, other sports postponed or moved

The Australian WPGA Championship has been cancelled this week due to an incoming cyclone, the Ladies European Tour (LET) and WPGA Tour of Australasia have confirmed.

The co-sanctioned event was due to begin on Thursday at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club in Queensland, live on Sky Sports, marking the start of three consecutive LET events in Australia.

Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall late on Thursday or early on Friday in the region, bringing extreme rain and strong winds, leading to tournament organisers electing to cancel the event.

In a statement, tournament organisers said: "Following extensive consultation with all stakeholders, the 2025 Australian WPGA Championship and Gold Coast Festival of Golf have been cancelled due to the impending impact of Cyclone Alfred.

"After monitoring weather forecasts and following dialogue with the Queensland Government, Gold Coast City Council, Mulpha Group, Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club and the WPGA Tour of Australasia, we have taken the unprecedented decision to cancel the tournament.

"With the predicted high rainfall, extreme winds and expected flooding, the decision has been made to ensure the safety of players, staff, fans and all stakeholders, which remains the priority."

The next Ladies European Tour event is now scheduled to be the Australian Women's Classic from March 13-16, held at Coffs Harbour Golf Club in New South Wales, ahead of the Ford Women's NSW Open the following week.

Which other sports have been impacted?

Up to 700mm of rain and winds of up to 130km/h are forecast across southern Queensland and northern New South Wales from Thursday, leading to the AFL - the top flight of Australian Rules football - and the NRL also changing fixtures.

The NRL clash between the Dolphins and Rabbitohs match on Friday has been moved from Queensland to the CommBank Stadium in Sydney due to the impact of the incoming storm. The game will be played at the same scheduled time of 8pm Sydney time (9am UK time) and be live on Sky Sports.

The AFL has postponed two matches in southern Queensland, with Thursday's season-opener in Brisbane between the reigning champion Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats impacted along with the Gold Coast's game against Essendon on Saturday.

