The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy 'rides luck' as Scottie Scheffler rues missed chances in opening round

Rory McIlroy admitted that improvement is required off the tee after "riding his luck" during a strong start to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy carded a five-under 67 despite finding four fairways during an eventful opening day, where he mixed seven birdies with two bogeys to sit within a shot of the early lead.

The world No 2 switched driver and woods mid-tournament during last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, reverting to his previous clubs ahead of his final round after an erratic driving display.

McIlroy stuck with the same original TaylorMade clubs at the PGA Tour's flagship event, where he continued to struggle off the tee and finished tied-140th of the 144-man field for driving accuracy.

"I certainly didn't drive it the way I wanted to," McIlroy told reporters after his opening round. "I didn't hit it in as many fairways as I would have liked.

"I think with the greens being so receptive, you can get away with it a little bit. I'm not going to be able to get away with it for the rest of the week. Sort of rode my luck out there a little bit."

McIlroy birdied his opening two holes and responded to two bogeys over his next five by racking up four consecutive birdies from the ninth, taking him to four under, before producing a sensational recovery from the trees at the par-four 18th to add a final-hole birdie.

"It (right) is a better place than left off the tee, so I was just trying to cut a three-wood up into the wind to get it on to the fairway," McIlroy explained. "You're just hoping for a backswing and a gap and I had both of those.

"I was just trying to chip-and-run a five-iron up around the front of the green and make four and get out of there. It was a bonus to get it up on the green and to hole the putt was a lovely way to finish."

Scheffler: I gave myself enough opportunities!

McIlroy was playing in the same group as two-time major champion Xander Schauffele - who posted a level-par 72 - and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who began his bid for a historic three-peat by carding a three-under 69.

"I feel okay about the round," Scheffler said. "I think the golf course is playing nice. There's punishment out there with the heavy rough and obviously a lot of hazards.

"I felt like I did some decent things out there and gave myself some chances. Felt like I could have holed a few more putts. At the end of the day, I did a lot of good things on the course.

"I hit a lot of good putts. I stayed patient out there. I didn't try and force anything around the golf course. I gave myself enough opportunities to shoot a better score, bit I just wasn't able to score as well as I would have hoped to."

