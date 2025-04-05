T-Mobile Match Play: Celine Boutier beats Ashleigh Buhai over 28 holes in longest match in tournament's history

Angel Yin knocked out world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul to advance to the semi-finals of the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, on a day where Celine Boutier and Ashleigh Buhai made tournament history.

Yin is the highest-ranked player left standing at 12th in the world after a wild Saturday that whittled a top 16 down to a final four.

Yin defeated Japan's Mao Saigo 3 and 2 prior to getting the better of Thailand's Thitikul 4 and 2.

Image: Angel Yin beat world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul in the quarter-finals to reach the last four in Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Ariya Jutanugarn joined Yin in the semi-finals after continuing her remarkable run which saw her emege from Group One with a head-to-head win over world No 1 Nelly Korda,

The Thai golfer edged South Korea's Narin An 1-up before defeating Sweden's Maja Stark 4 and 2 to secure her spot in the semis.

Also advancing to the final four on Sunday is Lauren Coughlin, who knocked out South Korea's Sei Young Kim 2-up, before taking down Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou 1-up.

One last quarter-final clash will need to be completed on Sunday, as Celine Boutier and Madelene Sagstrom's match was suspended due to darkness withe the pair tied through 17 holes.

It capped a remarkable day for both, with Boutier having taken 28 holes to beat Ashleigh Buhai in the longest match in the five-year history of the T-Mobile Match Play.

Buhai bogeyed the final hole of her encounter with Boutier, allowing the Frenchwoman to advance with a par. The previous tournament record-longest match was 22 holes, set twice.

Sagstrom too needed extended time to beat Spain's Carlota Ciganda in the last 16, albeit the Swede just requiring one extra 19th hole to get the job done.

Image: Nelly Korda's defence of her T-Mobile Match Play title was ended in the round robin stage on Friday

The 64-player field at the T-Mobile Match Play was divided into 16 four-player groups competing in three days of round-robin matches. A win earned one point, a tie earned a half-point and a loss was worth zero points.

The winner of each group moved on to a 16-player, single-elimination bracket which continues with the semi-finals and final on Sunday.

