Chevron Championship: Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo share lead at first women's major of 2025
Georgia Hall and Nelly Korda fall away as Haeran Ryu reclaims share of the lead with Mao Saig; watch day four on Sunday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and 7pm on Sky Sports+; get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.
Sunday 27 April 2025 07:56, UK
Georgia Hall and Nelly Korda fell away as Haeran Ryu rebounded from a shaky second round to reclaim a share of the lead with Mao Saigo at the LPGA Chevron Championship.
South Korean Ryu, who slipped back in the second round after an opening 65, carded a four-under par 68 on Saturday, finishing a strong front nine with a chip-in birdie on the ninth at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Saigo fired 69 in tricky wind conditions to leave them tied at nine-under-par ahead of the final 18 holes of the first women's major of the season
- The Chevron Championship: Latest leaderboard
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
- Eubank Jr v Benn: Book to watch on TV or online
"The back nine was so challenging for me because the wind started a little more stronger and the pin positions were so tough," said Ryu.
"And my putter - almost in the hole but always go next to the hole and then make some easy pars. But, yeah, it was so hard today."
Lindy Duncan is a shot off the pace, one clear of fellow American Sarah Schelzel and overnight leader Yan Liu.
"This is the biggest stage for us," said Duncan, seeking her first LPGA Tour victory at age 34. "The toughest courses, the toughest tests and the most pressure, so yeah, just got to go out there and just play your game."
Lexi Thompson, who retired from full-time playing at the end of last season, is in a group on six-under-par after a third round 70.
England's Georgia Hall slipped eight strokes off the lead with a third round 74 to lie one ahead of defending champion Nelly Korda, who was tied for 31st at even par.
Watch The Chevron Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sunday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland