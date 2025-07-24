Lottie Woad: Newly-turned golf professional shares ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open first-round lead

Lottie Woad's first round as a professional saw her take a share of the lead at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

The 21-year-old former world No 1 amateur from Surrey had held top spot on her own after six birdies in 14 holes, including almost holing her tee shot at the short 11th.

However, her only bogey of the day at the par-four 17th dropped her back alongside Ireland's Leona Maguire - herself a former number one-ranked amateur - Japan's Rio Takeda and Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz, who all shot five under-par 67s.

Woad, who won the KPMG Women's Irish Open earlier this month, announced her decision to turn professional last week after missing out on £400,000 prize money, having finished just a shot outside the play-off won by Grace Kim at the Evian Championship, the women's fourth major of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England amateur star Lottie Woad elected to turn professional and accepted LPGA Tour membership

"I will definitely take it, there was some good and some bad, but overall, it was pretty fair," Woad told the Ladies European Tour after her round.

"I just played solid and I think I missed one green. It was pretty stress-free most of the day."

On the switch to the paid ranks, she added: "I'm just trying to keep as much momentum as possible, keep playing how I was playing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England amateur star Lottie Woad elected to turn professional and accepted LPGA Tour membership

"It didn't feel too different today; having all the experience I have in majors and contended in some it gave me all I needed and I didn't have to change much."

In a large group one shot behind on four under are world number one and two-time major winner Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee, who won her third major at last month's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The women's major season concludes at the AIG Women's Open from July 31-August 3 live on Sky Sports Golf, with Lydia Ko returning as defending champion at Royal Porthcawl. Stream the majors and more with no contract.