Ladies European Tour: Anna Huang, 16, lands La Sella Open by seven strokes while Michael Kim wins Open de France

Teenager Anna Huang stormed to her maiden Ladies European Tour title at the La Sella Open winning by a massive seven strokes at La Sella Golf Resort.

The young Canadian had been in total control this week completing a wire-to-wire victory to win the tournament at the age of 16 years, 10 months and 22 days.

She produced rounds of 64-66-69-69 to become the youngest winner on the LET in 2025 and win with a total of 20 under par.

"Honestly, I'm really shocked right now! I can't believe I just won," said the rookie. "It's really crazy. I was really focused on the present and the moment, so the scores weren't really a distraction to me. I was really focused on hitting each shot to what I could do.

"Being in the final group showed me that I had to stick with the same game plan and not play too conservatively because what I was doing the past few days was working really well, so I kept that up."

Huang finished in style with a birdie at the last to seal a final round of 69 (three under) and get her hands on her first trophy as a professional with her dad Alex by her side.

"It's super special to have my dad on the bag. He has caddied for me ever since I started playing golf," said Huang, who climbed from 50 up to 22 in the rankings. "Being able to win this at 16 is so insane. I never believed this would ever happen, but I'm so proud of myself. I love when people send me text messages, I'm really excited to reply to all of them.

"At the beginning of the season, I didn't even have a full card so to win is absolutely insane. I remember I was a reserve for the Wistron Ladies Open and Aramco China Championship, but after this, I think I'm good."

The LET ends this stretch of tournaments with next week's Lacoste Ladies Open de France taking place at Golf Barriere from September 25-27.

Kim wins French Open after thrilling finish

Michael Kim produced late fireworks to claim his first worldwide victory in over seven years at the FedEx Open de France.

The American made back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th to move into the outright lead with one hole remaining before draining his clutch par putt from 16 feet to seal a one-shot win on 16 under par.

His late heroics denied early clubhouse leader and home favourite Jeong weon Ko the chance to contest a play-off after the French crowd had roared him to a closing 65.

Ko finished alongside Australia's Elvis Smylie in a tie for second on 15 under, one clear of five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

Kim made a total of six birdies in his spotless final-round 65 to clinch his first title since the 2018 John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

He said: "I'm just so happy and grateful that I was able to come out with the victory.

"I've had a really good year on the PGA Tour this year. This feels like the perfect cherry on top and I hope to continue this throughout my career."

England's Marcus Armitage finished in a tie for fifth on 13 under after his Sunday 68.

