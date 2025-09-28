Ryder Cup 2025: First-tee announcer who encouraged expletive-filled Rory McIlroy chants steps down ahead of Sunday singles at Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup first-tee announcer who encouraged expletive-filled chants at Rory McIlroy has apologised and stepped down, the PGA of America has confirmed.

McIlroy has received regular heckling and boos throughout the event at Bethpage Black, with The Masters champion responding to one comment during his morning foursomes match with Tommy Fleetwood by telling a spectator to "shut the f*** up".

A raucous New York crowd shouted "f*** you Rory" on the first tee ahead of that session, with announcer Heather McMahan encouraging the chant by saying it back on her microphone towards the packed grandstand.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy refused to putt while the US crowds shouted out at him on the sixth green

McIlroy continued to receive a hostile reception during Saturday's fourballs session, where extra security was brought in to control fan behaviour.

And McMahan has now stepped down from her first-tee role ahead of the final day.

A statement from the PGA of America read: "Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory Mcllroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup."

Image: Rory McIlroy gives it back to the US crowd at Bethpage Black during Saturday foursomes at the Ryder Cup

Donald: Fans crossed the line

Multiple spectators following McIlroy and Shane Lowry's match at the Ryder Cup were ejected as tensions boiled over during another dominant European session in the Saturday fourballs.

"F*** you Rory" was shouted by one spectator as McIlroy lined up his eagle putt at the par-five fourth, leading him to back away before missing the putt and settling for birdie.

Lowry made the eagle to win the hole and put Europe ahead, with the Irishman also subjected to taunts about his weight during the match and responding to holing one putt by shouting "f*** you, f*** you" at fans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry was seen being held back by his caddie as he tried to confront someone heckling Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup

The jeers continued at the par-four sixth, with McIlroy pausing on the green and refusing to hit until the crowd stopped, with Thomas seen - on multiple holes - asking for the crowd to quieten as the European played their shots.

An increasing police presence was seen lining the fairways of the afternoon matches, while a warning notice about spectator noise - posted regularly on the TV screens around the course - continued to be displayed to fans.

Donald accused American fans of "crossing the line" with their behaviour on day two, while McIlroy admitted the environment during their 2up win over Cameron Young and Justin Thomas was "challenging".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry reflected on a challenging match against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young at the Ryder Cup

"It was loud, it was raucous," Donald said. "What I consider crossing the line is personal insults and making sounds when they are trying to hit on their backswings or very close to when they are trying to go into their routines. That did happen a little bit."

On whether it went too far, McIlroy added: "When you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging. It's not for me to say. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Saturday fourballs session from the Ryder Cup at Bethpage as Europe dominate Team USA and build a record lead

Beem slams 'unacceptable' first-tee behaviour

Former major champion Rich Beem questioned the decision to use McMahan - an actress and comedian - in the first-tee role and criticised the "vile" behaviour of fans during the event.

"The MC out there was a comedian who had a lot of success, but she is not a golfer and doesn't know the nuances of it," Beem told Sky Sports. "Whoever picked her to do that missed the mark by a wide margin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir explains why an extra police presence has been required at the Ryder Cup

"There are so many other people they could have brought but they chose this and that's unacceptable. We need to do better as a society. We don't need to throw this kind of stuff that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry heard today.

"They are golfers that live in America. Just because they have different colours on, we are abusing them that poorly in the name of winning a competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy had some stern words for the US crowd before he hit one of the shots of the week on the 16th hole at the Ryder Cup

"I don't mind the players getting fired up and trying to get the crowd involved, that sometimes gets on other players' nerves. The stuff that's yelled from the seats where you can't pinpoint who said it, that's vile.

"This is becoming a habit. It's not just in America, it happens overseas, but not as much. This is something we are getting used to and we should not. The PGA of America needs to do a better job."

Watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.