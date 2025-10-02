Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Englishman Matthew Jordan shares lead with Dustin Johnson in mix at St Andrews

Englishman Matthew Jordan shared the lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship thanks to an opening 63 (10-under) on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Jordan got off to a stunning start, following up back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth with eagles at the fifth and sixth to reach the turn in 30 shots.

He continued to impress on the back nine, carding four birdies in seven holes from the 10th to lead on his own before a bogey on the 17th dropped him into a share of the lead with Dutchman Darius van Driel and American Ryan Brehm.

Jordan nearly produced a big finish, but his approach at the 18th hit the flag and rolled to 22 feet so he had to make do with a closing par.

Van Driel and Brehm also finished the day on nine under par after shooting 63s at Kingsbarns.

The trio led by one shot ahead of two-time major champion Dustin Johnson and Danes Jacob Skov Olesen and Jeff Winther.

American Johnson - left out of the USA Ryder Cup team - was making his first appearance in the Dunhill Links Championship for 13 years. He produced an eagle at the 12th hole and sits at eight-under-par after the first day.

Home favourites Grant Forrest and Daniel Young were among a large group on seven under.

Jordan, who is no stranger to links golf as a member at Royal Liverpool, said: "It was brilliant. Any time you get to play this place, especially with no wind, it's just so enjoyable.

"And, yeah, it just took off. It was a couple of holes just steady away and then all of a sudden fireworks.

"I think that's probably the first time I've gone eagle-eagle in a tournament, so that certainly helps, and then all of a sudden just trying to keep carrying it on."

Jack Senior and Dery Desmond led the team competition by three shots on 17 under par after a productive first day at the Old Course.

Ryder Cup stars in action

Four of the victorious European Ryder Cup team were also in action, straight from the 15-13 victory in New York on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick were two of them, finishing the day in 67, five-under-par.

One shot further ahead in Robert Macintyre with his chip for a birdie at the fifth hole among the highlights of his round.

Alongside him is Tyrell Hatton - the defending champion.

