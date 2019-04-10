The Masters FAQ: A guide to the first major of the year

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the Masters.....

Who created the Masters?

The Masters was the brainchild of legendary amateur golfer Bobby Jones and investment dealer Clifford Roberts, who co-founded the Augusta National Golf Club in 1933.

When did it begin?

The tournament began in 1934.

Live from the Masters Live on

Who was the first winner?

Horton Smith. One of the better players of his day, Smith also won the Masters in 1936.

Why is it called the Masters?

When the tournament began it was called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Roberts suggested it be called the Masters, a reference to the "masters of golf" who played in it, but Jones thought the name immodest. Roberts finally got his way in 1939.

How did it become so popular?

Jones was one of the most famous and most admired sports figures of his day, especially after he accomplished the unprecedented feat of winning a Grand Slam - capturing the US Open, The Open and Amateur titles. It was only natural that a tournament he established would inherit his popularity.

Why is it a major?

Unlike the other three majors - the US Open, The Open, and the PGA - the Masters is not the championship of anything. But majors have historically been determined by popular opinion, and between Jones, the fact that it is an early spring tournament and the quality of players who have won at Augusta, the tournament just naturally became regarded as a major.

Why does the winner get a green jacket?

In 1937, Augusta National members began wearing green sportcoats so that they could be recognised if fans had questions about the tournament. The tradition was expanded to winners being presented with green jackets in 1949. Sam Snead was the winner that year, so he got the first jacket, and all the previous winners were retroactively ordered jackets. The shade of green, by the way, is Pantone 342.

Patrick Reed receives his green jacket from Sergio Garcia last year

Does the winner keep the green jacket?

Technically, no. He is supposed to return it at the following year's event. But he can have a replica made for him to keep.

Who are some of Augusta National's better-known members?

Augusta does not comment on its membership or reveal the identities of its members, but these public figures are reportedly members: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens and Jack Nicklaus.

Why are holes named after flowers?

This is an homage to the property's former use as a nursery containing thousands of flowering plants and trees imported from various countries. Each hole was named after and adorned with one of these plants.

Why do I keep hearing about azaleas in connection with the Masters?

Azaleas are arguably the most spectacular looking of Augusta National's plants. The 13th hole is named for them. They bloom for only a few weeks out of the year, however, and the club tries to make sure that is during the tournament.

Rory McIlroy plays a shot out of the azaleas on the 13th hole

Who designed the course?

The original architect was Alister MacKenzie, a British surgeon who later became a golf course architect. Jones had met him in 1927 at St Andrews, a course they both revered, and Jones also admired MacKenzie's work in California at Cypress Point and Pasatiempo. MacKenzie died in January 1934, after the construction work had been finished but before Augusta National was fully covered with grass.

What is Amen Corner?

Amen Corner is holes 11, 12 and 13, which are located - literally - at a corner of the property. The name comes from a 1958 Sports Illustrated article by legendary golf writer Herbert Warren Wind. Wind later explained that he was looking for a catchy phrase - a la baseball's 'hot corner' or american football's 'coffin corner' - to show where some of the most crucial action had taken place that year. He said he took the name from a jazz record he had heard, Shouting in That Amen Corner.

What is Magnolia Lane?

Magnolia Lane is the main driveway leading from Washington Road to the clubhouse. It is flanked on either side with 60 magnolia trees, which were planted in the 1850s.

Magnolia Lane

What is the Crow's Nest?

The Crow's Nest is living space available to amateurs on the top floor of the clubhouse. There are three cubicles, each with one bed, and one cubicle with two beds.

Who is Rae, of Rae's Creek fame?

The creek, which comes into play on the 12th and 13th holes, is named after former property owner John Rae, who died in 1789.

The 12th green at Augusta National is behind Rae's Creek

Who is Butler, of Butler Cabin fame?

Built in 1964, Butler Cabin was named for club member Thomas B. Butler. It is where the winner conducts his TV interview.

Reed was interviewed in the Butler Cabin after his win last year

What is the Par 3 Contest?

The Par 3 Contest is a nine-hole competition held on the club's par-3 course the Wednesday before the Masters. It's extremely informal, with players' spouses and children often acting as caddies and even hitting occasional shots. No one has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year.

Live Masters - Par Three Tournament Live on

What is the Champions Dinner?

The Champions Dinner is a gathering to which all former Masters winners are invited. By tradition, the previous year's winner suggests the menu, although options are provided for anyone who considers the menu not to their taste. It was started in 1952 by Ben Hogan.

Who has won the most Masters titles?

Jack Nicklaus won six Masters titles, two more than anyone else.

Who is the youngest Masters winner?

Tiger Woods became the youngest Masters champion when he won in 1997 at age 21.

Tiger Woods dons the green jacket for the first time after his Masters victory in 1997

Who is the oldest Masters winner?

Jack Nicklaus became the oldest Masters champion when he won in 1986 at age 46.

Who holds the 72-hole scoring record?

The record, 18-under 270, is shared by Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Who holds the 18-hole scoring record?

The record, nine-under 63, is shared by Greg Norman (first round in 1996) and Nick Price (third round in 1986).

Did Jones ever play in the Masters?

Jones played in the Masters 12 times - every year it was held between 1934 and 1948 (because of World War II it was not held in 1943, '44 or '45). His best finish came in his first appearance, when he shot six-over 294 and finished T-13.

What was the Eisenhower tree?

The Eisenhower tree was a tall loblolly pine whose branches hovered over the left side of the 17th fairway. It got its name from the efforts of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was an Augusta National member, to have it removed because he hit it so often. Nature finally did what Clifford Roberts refused to. The tree suffered extensive damage during a 2014 ice storm and was taken down in February of that year.