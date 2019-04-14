Which Masters moment is that? Players guess iconic Augusta lines

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are among the players to have produced iconic moments in Masters history, but could the current crop of stars recognise the shots from their commentary?

Ahead of this week's opening men's major of the year, live on Sky Sports, several of the field were given a set of headphones and asked to listen to several segments of archive Augusta audio.

The likes of Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ian Poulter were among those to be set the challenge of guessing the moment to match the commentary, including Phil Mickelson's winning putt from his maiden Masters victory.

Woods' chip-in from 2005 remains one of the most memorable moments in Masters history

Would the currently players be able to identify Woods' "in your life" chip-in from his victory in 2005? Could they pick out Jack Nicklaus' putt from 1986 or Sergio Garcia's recovery from 2017 without the visual assistance?

