Rory McIlroy or Brooks Koepka: Who had the better season?

Who should be the PGA Tour Player of the Year?

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka have both had impressive campaigns on the PGA Tour, but which of the pair had the better season?

McIlroy topped the FedExCup standings after a four-shot win at the season-ending Tour Championship, having won the Players Championship and RBC Canadian Open earlier in the year.

The Northern Irishman posted top-10 finishes in all-but five of his 19 PGA Tour starts over the season but was unable to add to his four major titles, whereas Koepka pulled level with McIlroy in the major tally after a successful title defence at the PGA Championship.

McIlroy's FedExCup win lifted him to second in the world rankings

Koepka also registered three titles during the season, claiming the early-season CJ Cup in Korea and also holding off McIlroy to win the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on his way to ending the regular season in top spot.

The 29-year-old also extended his advantage at the top of the world rankings, a position he has held since May, with Koepka also posting top-four finishes in all four majors.

Which of the duo had the better season? Cast your vote from our options below!