Free 12-month access to GOLFPASS Video for all Sky VIP customers

.

As golf clubs begin to re-open around the country, GOLFPASS can help you get ready for your return to the golf course.

To celebrate, Sky VIP customers can get exclusive 12-month access to GOLFPASS Video for free by going to the My Sky app.

Get ready to play better golf more often and receive top tips from the best players in the world including current world No 1 Rory Mcllroy, Tiger Woods and more.

Enjoy easy access to top tips from Rory McIlroy

Plus hear from their expert coaches, enjoy original content like The Conor Moore Show, David Feherty's entertaining interviews and a selection of golf films.

This offer is available until 15 June 2020 and the code must be redeemed by 13 July 2020. For more information, visit https://www.sky.com/pages/vip/golfpass now ...

Golf Pass With Rory McIlroy Live on

Terms & Conditions

To get the latest Sky VIP rewards make sure you have the latest version of the My Sky app, please go to your app store to upgrade.​ This reward is only available to Sky customers aged 18 or over who have successfully joined Sky VIP.​ This offer is only available to new GOLFPASS customers.​ This reward allows you to receive one GOLFPASS video free 12-month pass.​ This reward can only be redeemed on the GOLFPASS website.​ We will contact you using the email address provided at the time of entry, and send you a unique reference code and link to GOLFPASS.co.uk.​ You can claim the reward at any time between 4 May and 23.59 on 15 June. You will need to use your code before 13 July.​ You don't need to buy anything to enter receive the pass, all you need to do is register your details, confirm you email address, enter your code and click redeem.​ For enquiries relating to the My Sky app and redeeming your unique code, please email support@skyticketit.com. ​ For enquiries relating to using your code on the GOLFPASS website and any further GOLFPASS queries, please contact the GOLFPASS Golfer Support team on 00800 3639 3639.​ This reward cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.​ If you submit the request, we will treat you as accepting these terms and conditions and agreeing to keep them.​ The prize is for personal use only by the Sky customer or their nominated recipient.​

The promoter is Sky UK Limited (company no. 02906991) of Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD. Rewards for customers in the Republic of Ireland are given by Sky Ireland Limited (registered number 547787) of Fifth Floor, One Burlington Plaza, Burlington Road, Dublin, 4.