Women's golf majors in 2024: What has happened so far and when is the AIG Women's Open on Sky?

What has happened in the women’s majors in 2024? We take a closer look at the golfing calendar and what you may have missed during the season so far...

There are five majors in the women's game, compared to the four that exist in men's golf, with one taking place each month from April through until August.

Three are in the USA and one takes place in the UK, with the Evian Championship in France a part of the major schedule since 2013.

The major season started in April with the Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods in Texas, an event Nelly Korda won to claim her second major title and fifth consecutive victory on the LPGA Tour.

A record-breaking $12m [£9.3m] total prize purse was available at the US Women's Open from May 30-June 2, where Yuka Saso claimed a three-stroke victory to register a second major title in three years.

There was a new first-time major champion later that month at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where South Korea's Amy Yang registered a three-shot win at Sahalee Country Club.

The Evian Championship (July 11-14) moved from its previous September date in 2019 and had Frenchwoman Celine Boutier return as defending champion, only for Ayaka Furue to snatch a dramatic maiden major title with a one-shot win over Stephanie Kyriacou.

The AIG Women's Open rounds off a bumper major calendar from August 22-25, where Lilia Vu is the defending champion and Charley Hull is among the British hopes looking for an elusive major breakthrough.

This year's major season finale takes place at the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, with the tournament also used as the final qualifying event for Team Europe and Team USA's next Solheim Cup team.

Sky Sports will have extended live coverage from the women's major finale, with seven hours of live action for each day and a special preview show looking ahead to the event. Coverage starts at midday from all four tournaments rounds on Sky Sports Golf.

The Solheim Cup is held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia from September 13-15, where Team Europe will aim to extend their unbeaten streak after a dramatic 14-14 draw in Spain last year.

