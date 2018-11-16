DP World Tour Championship: Tee times for third round in Dubai

Pairings and starting times for the second round of the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Players GB and Ire unless stated, all times GMT:

0340 Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

0350 Chris Wood, Brandon Stone (Rsa)

0400 Aaron Rai, Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0410 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0420 Branden Grace (Rsa), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

0430 Ashun Wu (Chn), Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter is one of 10 European Ryder Cup stars in the field

0440 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Matthew Fitzpatrick

0450 Robert Rock, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

0500 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Alexander Levy (Fra)

0510 Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

0525 Joost Luiten (Ned), Tyrrell Hatton

0535 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Shane Lowry

0545 Chris Paisley, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0555 Lee Slattery, Xander Schauffele (USA)

0605 Ross Fisher, Haotong Li (Chn)

0615 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Molinari leads the Race to Dubai by over a million points

0625 Paul Dunne, Russell Knox

0635 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0645 Thomas Detry (Bel), Alex Noren (Swe)

0655 Matthew Southgate, Sam Horsfield

Southgate started the week 63rd on the Race to Dubai

0710 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Lee Westwood

0720 Andy Sullivan, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

0730 Tom Lewis, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0740 Andrea Pavan (Ita), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

0750 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Jon Rahm (Spa)

0800 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Rory McIlroy

McIlroy carded a three-under 69 on Thursday

0810 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Tommy Fleetwood

0820 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Patrick Reed (USA)

0830 Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui (Spa)

0840 Danny Willett, Matt Wallace

