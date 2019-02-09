Will Ormsby to take two-shot lead into Vic Open final round

Australian Wade Ormsby leads the Vic Open by two shots after the third round

Australian Wade Ormsby will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Vic Open after testing conditions on day three at 13th Beach Golf Club.

Some heavy rain and high winds made life difficult for the field, but Ormsby recovered from an early double-bogey to shoot a two-under-par 70 and move to 15 under.

Fellow countryman Matthew Stieger, who recorded the round of the day with a 65, and Callum Shinkwin are two shots back - the Englishman having signed for a 66.

Ormsby is two shots ahead of Matthew Stieger and Callum Shinkwin going into the final round

Overnight leader Jason Scrivener struggled with a 76 to tumble down the leaderboard and into tenth spot.

"It was just tough out there. I just kept grinding, really, that's all we can do in weather like that," Ormsby said.

"You're going to hit a lot of bad shots, need to recover a lot and I did that quite well so I'm happy.

"I feel good. I'm pretty relaxed this week, I'm treating it as a bit of a holiday."

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Ormsby, who won last season's Hong Kong Open to claim his maiden title at the 264th time of asking, surrendered a double-bogey when he found a terrible lie on the par-five second.

But birdies at the fifth, ninth, 13th and 18th gave the 38-year-old from Adelaide some breathing space heading into the final round.

Kim Kaufman carded a 75 but will lead by two shots ahead of the final round

In the women's tournament, American leader Kim Kaufman had a late stumble to card a 75.

Kaufman takes a two-shot lead into the final round over France's Celine Boutier - who matched the lowest round of the day with a 69 - and home favourite Su Oh.