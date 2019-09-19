BMW PGA Championship: Tee times for second round at Wentworth

Tee times for Friday's second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the fourth Rolex Event of the European Tour season.

Gbr & Irl unless stated

Starting at hole 1

0700 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Ashley Chesters

0710 Lucas Herbert (Aus), David Drysdale, Matthias Schwab (Aut)

0720 Richie Ramsay, Andres Romero (Arg), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

0730 Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Aaron Rai

0740 Ashun Wu (Chn), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

0750 Julian Suri (USA), Sam Horsfield, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp)

0800 Matthew Southgate, Ross Fisher, Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

Ross Fisher is looking for his first European Tour win since 2014

0810 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Andrew Putnam (USA)

0820 Russell Knox, Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Ernie Els (Rsa)

0835 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Alex Noren (Swe), Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

0845 Billy Horschel (USA), Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick

0855 Patrick Reed (USA), Justin Rose, Jon Rahm (Esp)

Jon Rahm won earlier in the season at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

0905 Paul Casey, Tony Finau (USA), Ian Poulter

0915 Thomas Bjorn (Den), Danny Willett, Lee Westwood

0925 Chris Wood, Brandon Stone (Rsa), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0935 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Chris Paisley, Fabrizio Zanotti (Par)

0945 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Paul Dunne, Joost Luiten (Ned)

0955 Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Andrew Johnston, George Coetzee (Rsa)

1010 Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry (Bel), David Lipsky (USA)

1020 Robert Rock, Jens Dantorp (Swe), Robert Coles

1030 Julien Guerrier (Fra), Raphael Jacquelin (Fra), Paul O'Hara

1040 Jacques Kruyswijk (Rsa), Bradley Dredge, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)

1050 Steven Brown, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Scott Jamieson

1100 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

1110 S.S.P Chawrasia (Ind), Richard McEvoy, Romain Wattel (Fra)

1120 James Morrison, Oliver Fisher, Alvaro Quiros (Esp)

1130 Alexander Levy (Fra), Renato Paratore (Ita), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

1145 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Paul Waring

1155 Tom Lewis, Jordan Smith, Andrea Pavan (Ita)

1205 David Howell, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Hend (Aus)

1215 Robert Macintyre, Branden Grace (Rsa), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1225 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Padraig Harrington, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1235 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1245 Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Shane Lowry

McIlroy and Molinari played together during the final round in 2018

1255 Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace

1305 Luke Donald, Haotong Li (Chn), Justin Harding (Rsa)

1320 Andy Sullivan, Thomas Pieters (Bel), Jorge Campillo (Esp)

1330 Thongchai Jaidee (Tha), Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp), Jose-Maria Olazabal (Esp)

1340 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Richard Sterne (Rsa), Romain Langasque (Fra)

1350 Robert Karlsson (Swe), Guido Migliozzi (Esp), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

Karlsson was announced as a Ryder Cup vice-captain on Wednesday

1400 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), David Law

1410 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Gavin Green (Mal), David Dixon

1420 Justin Walters (Rsa), Nino Bertasio (Ita), Matthew Cort

1430 Ricardo Gouveia (Por), Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Haydn Porteous (Rsa)

Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 10am on Sky Sports Golf and 11.15am on Sky Sports Main Event.