Nedbank Golf Challenge: Tee times for third round in Sun City
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 15/11/19 3:23pm
Groups and tee times for the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.
(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times GMT):
Starting at hole 1
0530 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Gavin Green (Mal), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
0541 Tom Lewis, Scott Jamieson, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
0552 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Padraig Harrington, Kalle Samooja (Fin)
0603 Martin Kaymer (Ger), George Coetzee (Rsa), Kurt Kitayama (USA)
0614 Alex Noren (Swe), Joost Luiten (Ned), Lee Westwood
0625 Oliver Wilson, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Jorge Campillo (Spa)
0636 Paul Waring, Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)
0647 Nacho Elvira (Spa), Alvaro Quiros (Spa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
0658 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
0709 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood
0720 Thomas Detry (Bel), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Zander Lombard (Rsa)
Starting at hole 10
0530 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Ian Poulter
0541 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), David Lipsky (USA)
0552 Jordan Smith, Adri Arnaus (Spa), Romain Langasque (Fra)
0603 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Matt Wallace, Richard Sterne (Rsa)
0614 Andy Sullivan, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)
0625 Ernie Els (Rsa), Steven Brown, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
0636 Chris Paisley, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Branden Grace (Rsa)
0647 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Haotong Li (Chn), Robert Macintyre
0658 Richie Ramsay, Scott Hend (Aus), Andrea Pavan (Ita)
0709 Justin Harding (Rsa), Matthew Southgate, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)
