Nedbank Golf Challenge: Tee times for third round in Sun City

Lee Westwood is defending champion at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Groups and tee times for the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times GMT):

Starting at hole 1

0530 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Gavin Green (Mal), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

0541 Tom Lewis, Scott Jamieson, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0552 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Padraig Harrington, Kalle Samooja (Fin)

0603 Martin Kaymer (Ger), George Coetzee (Rsa), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

Martin Kaymer, 69th, is looking to break into the top 50 and qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship

0614 Alex Noren (Swe), Joost Luiten (Ned), Lee Westwood

0625 Oliver Wilson, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0636 Paul Waring, Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

0647 Nacho Elvira (Spa), Alvaro Quiros (Spa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

Bernd Wiesberger can extend his advantage in the battle to become European No 1

0658 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

0709 Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood

0720 Thomas Detry (Bel), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Zander Lombard (Rsa)

Starting at hole 10

0530 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson is one of five major champions in action at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

0541 Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), David Lipsky (USA)

0552 Jordan Smith, Adri Arnaus (Spa), Romain Langasque (Fra)

0603 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Matt Wallace, Richard Sterne (Rsa)

0614 Andy Sullivan, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

0625 Ernie Els (Rsa), Steven Brown, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0636 Chris Paisley, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Branden Grace (Rsa)

0647 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Haotong Li (Chn), Robert Macintyre

0658 Richie Ramsay, Scott Hend (Aus), Andrea Pavan (Ita)

0709 Justin Harding (Rsa), Matthew Southgate, Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

