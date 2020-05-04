BMW Indoor Invitational: European Tour players in virtual golf series

Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer are the among the players set to feature in the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by TrackMan, a new virtual golf series.

The five-tournament series covers many of Europe's most iconic courses over the coming weeks, starting with the Old Course at St Andrews, with all rounds being played virtually using Trackman simulators.

Joost Luiten, Mike Lorenzo Vera and Bernd Wiesberger will also be going head-to-head from their homes as part of the series, with every week offering a different 18-hole strokeplay tournament.

Players will compete between Monday and Wednesday each week, with highlights then shown on the European Tour's social media channels over the weekend and each tournament winner receiving $10,000 towards their chosen charity or relief fund.

Rufus Hack, the European Tour's Chief Content Officer, said: "While the absolute priority for all of us has been, and continues to be, public health and well-being, we also recognise that golf fans are missing watching the leading players compete.

The European Tour is currently scheduled to return with the British Masters at the end of July, hosted by Westwood

"Hopefully, the BMW Indoor Invitational powered by TrackMan can help fill the void and provide our fans with some entertainment across the next five weeks whilst also benefitting charities or relief funds which have been so essential in the battle against Coronavirus."

Royal Portrush, where Shane Lowry won The Open last summer, is the second course being used virtually in the schedule, with the five-tournament campaign finishing with the Wentworth Club on June 6.

Tournament schedule

Week 1 - Saturday May 9 - St Andrews, Old Course

Week 2 - Saturday May 16 - Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland

Week 3 - Saturday May 23 - Golfclub München Eichenried

Week 4 - Saturday May 30 - Real Club Valderrama

Week 5 - Saturday June 6 - Wentworth Club