WATCH: Nick Taylor bags Texas Open ace

Si Woo Kim was the star of the show during the second round of the Valero Texas Open with a hole-in-one at the 16th, and it was Nick Taylor's turn to make an ace in the third round.

The Canadian had his moment in the spotlight at TPC San Antonio at the 221-yard 13th in the gloomy early conditions.

Taylor's tee shot landed in the centre of the green but it looked as though it was going to drift to the left of the pin.

However, a slight slope to the right took his ball towards the hole and it trickled in for the sixth hole-in-one at the tournament since 2010.

The ace was part of a mixed bag for Taylor on the back nine where he also had three bogeys and three birdies in a one-under 71 which left him well off the lead on four under overall.

