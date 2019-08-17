Rory McIlroy pleased with halfway position at BMW Championship

2:49 Rory McIlroy assesses his chances of BMW Championship victory after a second-round 67 took him within four strokes of the halfway lead. Rory McIlroy assesses his chances of BMW Championship victory after a second-round 67 took him within four strokes of the halfway lead.

Rory McIlroy admits he is still searching for his A-game after producing a fast finish to his second round at the BMW Championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The world No 3 recovered from a slow start at Medinah on Friday to birdie six of his last 12 holes and card a five-under 67, leaving him within four strokes of halfway leader Hideki Matsuyama.

McIlroy was three shots back after an opening-round 68 and slipped further behind after missing an eight-footer to save par at the first, but got up and down from a greenside bunker to birdie the seventh and holed a 15-footer at the ninth to turn in 35.

McIlroy has 13 top-10s from 17 starts on the PGA Tour in 2019

The Northern Irishman converted from five feet at the 11th and followed a two-putt birdie at the 14th by rolling in from 15 feet at the next, before picking up another shot at the last after firing his approach to eight feet.

"I feel I haven't had my best stuff over the first few days," McIlroy said. "I was able to put together a decent round yesterday and fight back today and play the last 12 holes in six under.

McIlroy is looking to win the FedExCup for a second time

"It [McIlroy's game] is getting there. Some better iron shots on the back nine, converted some putts and I'm in a decent position going into the weekend.

"I hit two greens in the first seven holes but was able the play those seven holes in even par, so I was able to sort of right the ship a little bit. It was sort of like a tale of two halves I guess."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

McIlroy is joined in the group on eight under by Tommy Fleetwood, who posted a six-under 66, while overnight joint-leader is a shot closer to the lead after following his opening-round 65 with a three-under 69.

"I got off to a terrible start as well as I drove the ball," Thomas said. "I really couldn't kind of get focused and get going, but stayed patient and kind of stuck to our process and turned out a decent round.

Thomas is three strokes off the pace at the halfway stage

"I need to keep doing what I'm doing and just let it happen. It doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be good enough to get it done but I mean I'm playing well enough to win."

Watch the BMW Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.