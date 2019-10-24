Zozo Championship: Tee times for second round in Japan
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 25/10/19 12:15am
Tee times for the second round of the weather-affected Zozo Championship, where Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy feature.
Heavy rain saw Friday's play postponed, with the second round now due to begin on Saturday at 6.30am local time (10.30pm BST).
USA unless stated, all times BST
Starting at hole 1
2230 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Chan Kim
2240 Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel
2250 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Shane Lowry (Irl), Keith Mitchell
2300 Ryan Palmer, JT Poston, Ian Poulter (Eng)
2310 Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
2320 Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak, Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)
2330 Harold Varner III, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)
2340 Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey (Eng)
2350 Corey Conners (Can), Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger
0000 Patrick Reed, Jason Day (Aus), Tony Finau
0040 Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
0050 Danny Lee (Nzl), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)
0100 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Ryan Moore, Mikumu Horikawa (Jpn)
Starting at hole 10
2230 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Vaughn Taylor, Sang-hyun Park (Kor)
2240 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
2250 Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)
2300 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
2310 Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman (Aus)
2320 Adam Schenk, Seung-su Han, Yosuke Asaji (Jpn)
2330 Adam Hadwin (Can), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tomoharu Otsuki (Jpn)
2340 Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy
2350 Max Homa, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt
0000 Sung Kang (Kor), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Adam Long
0010 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia (Spa)
0020 Sungjae Im (Kor), Wyndham Clark, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)
0030 Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Junichiro Kozuma (Jpn)
