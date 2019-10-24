Zozo Championship: Tee times for second round in Japan

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will play alongside Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds

Tee times for the second round of the weather-affected Zozo Championship, where Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy feature.

Heavy rain saw Friday's play postponed, with the second round now due to begin on Saturday at 6.30am local time (10.30pm BST).

USA unless stated, all times BST

Starting at hole 1

2230 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Chan Kim

2240 Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel

2250 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Shane Lowry (Irl), Keith Mitchell

Shane Lowry is one of three of this year's major champions in the field

2300 Ryan Palmer, JT Poston, Ian Poulter (Eng)

2310 Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

2320 Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak, Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

2330 Harold Varner III, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

2340 Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Paul Casey (Eng)

2350 Corey Conners (Can), Matthew Wolff, Daniel Berger

0000 Patrick Reed, Jason Day (Aus), Tony Finau

0040 Tiger Woods, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Tiger Woods played in The Challenge: Japan Skins on Monday

0050 Danny Lee (Nzl), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn)

0100 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Ryan Moore, Mikumu Horikawa (Jpn)

Starting at hole 10

2230 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Vaughn Taylor, Sang-hyun Park (Kor)

2240 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

2250 Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

Jordan Spieth is chasing his first win since The Open in 2017

2300 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

2310 Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Marc Leishman (Aus)

2320 Adam Schenk, Seung-su Han, Yosuke Asaji (Jpn)

2330 Adam Hadwin (Can), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tomoharu Otsuki (Jpn)

2340 Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy

2350 Max Homa, Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt

0000 Sung Kang (Kor), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Adam Long

0010 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

Sergio Garcia is part of a strong field in Japan

0020 Sungjae Im (Kor), Wyndham Clark, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

0030 Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Junichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

