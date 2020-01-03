Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tee times for second round
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 03/01/20 8:04am
Tee times for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.
(USA unless stated, all times GMT)
Starting at hole 1
1950 Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes
2000 Max Homa, Kevin Na
2010 Paul Casey (Eng), Chez Reavie
2020 Adam Long, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)
2030 Gary Woodland, Martin Trainer
2040 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners (Can)
2050 Patrick Reed, Jim Herman
2100 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner
2110 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor)
2120 Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
2130 Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa
2140 Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin
2150 Xander Schauffele, JT Poston
2200 Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Spa)
2210 Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff
2220 Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
2230 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Justin Thomas
