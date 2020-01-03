Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tee times for second round

Jon Rahm finished runner-up at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Tee times for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

(USA unless stated, all times GMT)

Starting at hole 1

1950 Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes

2000 Max Homa, Kevin Na

2010 Paul Casey (Eng), Chez Reavie

Casey carded a one-over 74 during the opening round on Thursday

2020 Adam Long, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)

2030 Gary Woodland, Martin Trainer

2040 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners (Can)

2050 Patrick Reed, Jim Herman

2100 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner

2110 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor)

2120 Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

2130 Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa

2140 Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

2150 Xander Schauffele, JT Poston

Schauffele (left) played alongside Justin Thomas on the opening day

2200 Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Spa)

2210 Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff

2220 Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler

2230 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Justin Thomas

