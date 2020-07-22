Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey team up at 3M Open Compass Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood teams up with Paul Casey in Minneapolis

Tommy Fleetwood will partner Ryder Cup team-mate Paul Casey in a special charity contest on Wednesday ahead of the 3M Open, live on Sky Sports.

Fleetwood, making his first PGA Tour appearance since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, headlines the 3M Open Compass Challenge, a new nine-hole team event in Minneapolis.

The English pair will take on Will Gordon and defending 3M Open champion Matthew Wolff in the exhibition match, played under the scramble format over the back nine at TPC Twin Cities.

Wolff claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last year's 3M Open

All birdies and eagles made during the match will raise money for organisations committed to fighting social injustices within the Twin Cities area, following the death of George Floyd in May.

Among the organisations that will benefit include the Lake Street Council, Urban Ventures and YWCAs of Minneapolis and St. Paul, with birdies worth $50,000 and eagles worth $100,000.

Any hole-in-one made will be worth $150,000 for charity, while five on-course Compass Bucks Challenges - including trivia questions and a skill challenge - will be worth $50,000 each.

American Actor Josh Duhamel and Minnesota Viking great Kyle Rudolph will provide on-course commentary and conversation with the players throughout the match, with the event the latest in a series of Wednesday charity tournaments created by the PGA Tour.

