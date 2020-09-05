Tour Championship: Pairings and starting times for the second round at East Lake

Pairings and tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm.

Players USA unless stated - all times BST:

1645 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner

1655 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1705 Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel

1715 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1725 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Patrick Reed

1735 Cameron Smith (Aus), Kevin Na

1745 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

1755 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English

1805 Daniel Berger, Tony Finau

1815 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Lanto Griffin

1825 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Aus)

1835 Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im (Kor)

Rory McIlroy is out with Justin Thomas in the penultimate group

1845 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Xander Schauffele

1855 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1905 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm (Spa)