Tour Championship: Pairings and starting times for the second round at East Lake
Last Updated: 05/09/20 1:39am
Pairings and tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm.
Players USA unless stated - all times BST:
1645 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner
1655 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1705 Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel
1715 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1725 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Patrick Reed
1735 Cameron Smith (Aus), Kevin Na
1745 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
1755 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English
1805 Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
1815 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Lanto Griffin
1825 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Aus)
1835 Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1845 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Xander Schauffele
1855 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1905 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm (Spa)