AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will go ahead, but without the Pro-Am

NFL star Larry Fitzgerald won the Pro-Am title last year with Kevin Streelman

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will go ahead without amateurs in the field next month, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

The decision was taken to remove the pro-am competition after an alarming spike in Covid-19 infections on the Monterey Peninsula, where the popular tournament has been held since 1947.

The event, first launched by Bing Crosby 84 years ago, traditionally features Hollywood stars, musicians, famous sports personalities and high-profile businessmen with the Pebble Beach Golf Links one of three courses in play along with the Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill.

Clint Eastwood is a regular at the tournament

But only Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill will be required next month as the tournament's celebrations for the 75th edition will play out with no celebrities or spectators on site.

Tournament director, Steve John, said "While we will truly miss watching the actors, musicians, athletes and other amateur participants that make this event so special, we are pleased to continue on with the professional competition, enabling the Foundation to support nonprofits in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties.

"Our charitable giving will target basic needs like food insecurity, educational inequities and health inequities brought on by the pandemic."

Lori Lee, CEO of AT&T Latin America, added: "While the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am may look different, AT&T is proud to continue our legacy of supporting the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and is committed to ensuring a positive impact on the local charities who benefit from the tournament proceeds each year.

Bill Murray entertains the crowds at Pebble Beach every year

"It's unfortunate that we won't be hosting the amateur portion of the tournament, but the safety of the fans, the players and the volunteers is our top priority. We look forward to welcoming the fans and the amateur players back next year."

There will be a pro-am on the Wednesday morning ahead of the 72-hole tournament, with the PGA Tour insisting: "With a limited number of amateur participants, the pro-am is conducted in accordance with a comprehensive health and safety plan, including COVID-19 testing."

Canada's Nick Taylor will defend his title from February 11-14, with action from all four rounds screened live on Sky Sports Golf.