The Players Championship: Second-round tee times and groupings at TPC Sawgrass
Two-tee start with the first starters out at 11.45am GMT and the second batch starting at 5.05pm; Rory McIlroy plays alongside Sergio Garcia and Webb Simpson; Dustin Johnson with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa; watch live on Sky Sports The Players
Last Updated: 11/03/21 7:11pm
Tee times and groupings for the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
USA unless stated, start times GMT
First tee
11.45 Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
11.56 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robby Shelton
12.07 Branden Grace (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor), Jimmy Walker
12.18 Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy
12.29 Jim Herman, Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
12.40 Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson
12.51 Robert Streb, Marc Leishman (Aus), Steve Stricker
13.02 Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez
13.13 Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Kramer Hickok
13.24 James Hahn, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Harold Varner III
13.35 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard
13.46 Ryan Moore, Sepp Straka (Aut), Scott Harrington
13.57 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Talor Gooch, Tom Lewis (Eng)
17.05 Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover, Tyler McCumber
17.16 Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler
17.27 CT Pan (Twn), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Matt Kuchar
17.38 Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter (Eng)
17.49 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
18.00 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
18.11 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
18.22 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Paul Casey (Eng), Xander Schauffele
18.33 Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners (Can), Rickie Fowler
18.44 Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Andrew Putnam
18.55 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Doc Redman, Harry Higgs
19.06 Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Victor Perez (Fra)
19.17 Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk
The Players Championship Live
March 12, 2021, 11:30am
10th tee
11.45 Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
11.56 Brian Harman, Cameron Percy (Aus), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
12.07 Martin Laird (Sco), Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
12.18 Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman
12.29 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth
12.40 Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson
12.51 Daniel Berger, Adam Scott (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)
13.02 Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele
12.13 Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Day (Aus)
12.24 Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Cameron Davis (Aus)
12.35 Matt Jones (Aus), Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris
12.46 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag
12.57 Brian Stuard, Danny Lee (Nzl), Beau Hossler
17.05 Alex Noren (Swe), Xinjun Zhang (Chn), Doug Ghim
17.16 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
17.27 Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau
17.38 Sungjae Im (Kor), Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
17.49 Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett
18.00 Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
18.11 Cameron Smith (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Keegan Bradley
18.22 Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
18.33 Max Homa, JT Poston, Russell Knox (Sco)
18.44 Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor (Can), Austin Cook
18.55 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Henrik Norlander (Swe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
19.06 Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen
19.17 Scott Brown, Sam Ryder
