The Players Championship: Second-round tee times and groupings at TPC Sawgrass

Two-tee start with the first starters out at 11.45am GMT and the second batch starting at 5.05pm; Rory McIlroy plays alongside Sergio Garcia and Webb Simpson; Dustin Johnson with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa; watch live on Sky Sports The Players

Last Updated: 11/03/21 7:11pm

Sergio Garcia, started with a 65 on Thursday, will play alongside Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson once again
Tee times and groupings for the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

USA unless stated, start times GMT

First tee

11.45 Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

11.56 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Robby Shelton

12.07 Branden Grace (Rsa), Sung Kang (Kor), Jimmy Walker

12.18 Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy

12.29 Jim Herman, Ryan Armour, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

12.40 Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Zach Johnson

12.51 Robert Streb, Marc Leishman (Aus), Steve Stricker

13.02 Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez

13.13 Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Kramer Hickok

13.24 James Hahn, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Harold Varner III

13.35 Adam Hadwin (Can), Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

13.46 Ryan Moore, Sepp Straka (Aut), Scott Harrington

13.57 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Talor Gooch, Tom Lewis (Eng)

17.05 Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover, Tyler McCumber

17.16 Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler

17.27 CT Pan (Twn), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Matt Kuchar

17.38 Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter (Eng)

17.49 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

18.00 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

18.11 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

18.22 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Paul Casey (Eng), Xander Schauffele

18.33 Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners (Can), Rickie Fowler

18.44 Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Andrew Putnam

18.55 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

19.06 Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Victor Perez (Fra)

19.17 Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk

March 12, 2021, 11:30am

10th tee

11.45 Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

11.56 Brian Harman, Cameron Percy (Aus), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

12.07 Martin Laird (Sco), Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

12.18 Richy Werenski, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman

12.29 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth

12.40 Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

12.51 Daniel Berger, Adam Scott (Aus), Shane Lowry (Irl)

13.02 Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele

12.13 Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Day (Aus)

12.24 Charley Hoffman, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Cameron Davis (Aus)

12.35 Matt Jones (Aus), Maverick McNealy, Will Zalatoris

12.46 Chris Kirk, Luke List, Bo Hoag

12.57 Brian Stuard, Danny Lee (Nzl), Beau Hossler

17.05 Alex Noren (Swe), Xinjun Zhang (Chn), Doug Ghim

17.16 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

17.27 Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

17.38 Sungjae Im (Kor), Kevin Kisner, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

17.49 Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Brice Garnett

18.00 Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

18.11 Cameron Smith (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Keegan Bradley

18.22 Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

18.33 Max Homa, JT Poston, Russell Knox (Sco)

18.44 Stewart Cink, Nick Taylor (Can), Austin Cook

18.55 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Henrik Norlander (Swe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

19.06 Vaughn Taylor, Jerry Kelly, Joel Dahmen

19.17 Scott Brown, Sam Ryder

