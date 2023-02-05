AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Justin Rose moves to top of leaderboard ahead of final round as NFL star Aaron Rodgers claims victory

Justin Rose holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Justin Rose burst to the top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach as the delayed third round was completed, while NFL star Aaron Rodgers held on for a one-shot victory in the amateur portion of the event.

Rose finished his third round at Monterey Peninsula Country Club with a six-under-par 65, taking him to 12 under for the tournament and giving him a one-shot lead heading into the final round, which was scheduled to start later Sunday.

Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama were tied for second place at 11 under, while Keith Mitchell was in fourth place at 10 under. Malnati fired a five-under 67 in the third round at Pebble Beach, Kitayama shot a two-under 70 at Spyglass Hill and Mitchell shot a two-under 70.

Englishman Rose has not raised a trophy since the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2019

High winds suspended Saturday's third round, with one of the biggest issues coming when golf balls on the ninth green at Monterey Peninsula were not staying in place on the putting surface.

Rose was part of that group and had his approach, which he hit to three feet, blown to seven feet before he could mark his ball.

Rose returned Sunday to make his seven-foot putt at the ninth for a birdie, waited out yet another weather issue with a hail storm, then went five under on the back nine, including an eagle three on the par five 16th hole.

"Just as we got going it was like, 'What else can be thrown at us this week?'" Rose said. "But once the hail came out, it began to feel more pleasant out there. The sun started poking through and with a westerly breeze, we caught a huge break, no doubt. The putter got hot there for a while, and it was fun to take advantage."

A total of 16 golfers were within five shots of the lead through three rounds, including a group of five tied for fifth place at nine under.

Rose is a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour but has not raised a trophy since the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2019.

Rodgers wins amateur event

Aaron Rodgers (left) greets actor Bill Murray on the sixth fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the amateur portion of the event, shooting a 54-hole score of 26-under par with PGA Tour partner Ben Silverman of Canada.

The team victory came despite Silverman not making the cut on the professional side of the event at one-over par through three rounds.

"It's really significant," said Rodgers, whose Packers failed to reach the NFL playoffs for only the fourth time in his 15 years as the starter. "It's always been on my bucket list."

They finished at 26-under par, one shot ahead of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, whose name already is on the wall.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Keith Mitchell were four behind.

