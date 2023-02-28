PGA Tour: Jon Rahm relishing battle for World No 1 with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm holds the winner's trophy after his victory at the Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm has welcomed his back and forth contest with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for world No 1 as he enters this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at the top of the rankings.

Rahm secured a 10th PGA Tour title and a fifth win in his last nine worldwide starts with victory at the Genesis Invitational last month, his third victory of the calendar year, with the Spaniard looking to extend that streak as part of a star-studded field at Bay Hill and retain his spot as world No 1.

Reigning Masters champion Scheffler sits behind him at No 2, followed by Rory McIlroy at No 3, both of whom could reclaim top spot with a win this weekend.

Jon Rahm has already won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the American Express this year

"I mean, it's been great," said Rahm. "There's a lot of satisfaction that comes to it when you get to be No 1 when the other players have been playing great golf as well. Scottie (Scheffler) had a great year last year, Rory (McIlroy) had a great year last year, and then towards the end of the year, I kind of picked up. And even with Scottie winning at Phoenix, I was able to get to No 1 right after.

"So there's a lot of satisfaction that comes to it. I mean, if you're going to do it in any way, you want to get to No 1 by winning. I think one of those times that I got to it was after, I think it was JT (Justin Thomas) had a bad finish, and I finished 10th in a tournament and you get back to No 1. That doesn't feel nearly as well. But when we've been playing the way we've been playing, it's a lot of fun."

Rahm was not short of praise for his two closest competitors a week out from The Players at TPC Sawgrass.

"I mean, they're both great competitors, great, great competitors," he said. "Rory, it's hard to say anything about Rory that hasn't been said already. When he's firing on all cylinders, it's a thing of beauty. The way he hits the ball and his ball flight off the tee, especially, is quite unique.

"Scottie, I would say he has a great ability to post a really good score. There's a lot of times where I've played with him and maybe it doesn't look the prettiest, but you end up the round and, oh, 67. It's pretty remarkable.

"Obviously both great players, both great champions, both of them work really, really hard at their game. That's what I would say about each one. I know we mention Rory's driving all the time, but it really is something to admire when you see it in person."

