Travelers Championship: Tom Kim leads while Cameron Young cards historic 59 round

American Cameron Young holed a 10-foot putt for a 59 as South Korea's Tom Kim held onto a narrow lead after the third day of the Travelers Championship.

Young made two eagles and seven birdies at the TPC River Highlands course for the first sub-60 score in nearly four years on the PGA Tour and the 13th in history.

Having moved within five shots of Kim's lead, Young said his preparation had done little to suggest such a score was on its way.

"Didn't feel particularly awesome," he said. "I chunked a few less on the range than I did yesterday. Then, yeah, came out and just was very comfortable and things just started coming down close to the hole."

Kim carded a second straight 65 to sit at 18 under par with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia just a shot behind.

Image: Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the seventh green during the third round of the Travelers Championship

"It's a stacked leaderboard," said Kim, a day after his 22nd birthday. "Out here, a five, six-shot lead is not safe at all. So I've got to go out tomorrow and do the same game plan and execute."

Xander Schauffele hit a 64 and Sungjae Im a 63 to be two shots from the lead heading into the final day, with Ireland's Shane Lowry four adrift after a third-round 65.

Two people treated in hospital after lightning strike

Play was again delayed for nearly three hours due to what the PGA Tour called a "dangerous weather situation".

Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after lightning struck a tree near the course hosting the Travelers Championship.

The home is just north of the fifth green at TPC River Highlands, with Cromwell Police receiving 911 calls around 4.30pm about a lightning strike. When first responders arrived, they found a tree that had been hit and three people who were near it.

Cromwell Fire Department Chief Jason Brade said in a statement that an emergency medical crew treated two people and took them to the hospital for further evaluation. He did not elaborate on their condition. A third person refused treatment.

Lightning is an ever-present danger on golf courses. In 2019, six people were injured when a strike hit a 60-foot (18-meter) pine tree at the Tour Championship.

Who will win the Travelers Championship? Watch the final round live on Sunday on Sky Sports Golf. Early coverage begins via the red button from 12.30pm, before moving to Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more, without a contract, with NOW.