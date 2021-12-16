Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
Ashes Stats: Australia's hit five-year low in first session and David Warner misses out on century
Australia closed on 220-2 after the opening day of the pink-ball Test, with David Warner scoring 95 and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on the same total at stumps; Stuart Broad marked his 150th Test with a wicket and a catch
Last Updated: 16/12/21 2:57pm
Sky Cricket number-cruncher Benedict Bermange has all the key stats following the opening day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, where Australia impressed on a difficult day for England.
The last time Australia had three different captains in three consecutive Tests was in 1956 and 1957 when Ray Lindwall captained at Mumbai, Ian Johnson at Kolkata and Ian Craig at Johannesburg.
Steve Smith missed 24 matches between Australian Test captaincies. He is way short of the lead in terms of the most matches played by a team between being captained by the same person.
Stuart Broad became the 10th cricketer to play in 150 Test Matches. The most recent other player was James Anderson, who presented Broad with his 150 cap today. Broad and Anderson are the only two specialist fast bowlers to play that many Tests.
Australia scored only 45 runs before lunch in 25 overs at a run rate of 1.80 per over. That is their slowest first session of day one in a Test since they scored 43 runs (for six wickets) in 25 overs at 1.72 runs per over before lunch on the first day against South Africa at Hobart in November 2016.
A total of 876 players have had at least 30 innings in Test cricket, and Marnus Labuschagne is one of only two of them to have reached 50 in at least half of their innings.
Highest percentage of 50s per innings (minimum 30 innings)
|Name
|Team
|50
|Innings
|Percentage
|DG Bradman
|Australia
|42
|80
|52.5%
|M Labuschagne
|Australia
|17
|34
|50%
|H Sutcliffe
|England
|39
|84
|46.43%
|RG Pollock
|South Africa
|18
|41
|43.90%
|JB Hobbs
|England
|43
|102
|42.16%
David Warner took 53 balls to reach double figures, the most in his Test career. His previous most number of deliveries to get out of single figures was 45 balls in his second innings against Sri Lanka at Hobart in December 2012.
The last Australian before Warner to be dismissed in the 90s in successive Test innings was Matthew Hayden, who made 90 and 94 against South Africa in 2006. Clem Hill - of whom there is a statue at the Adelaide Oval - made successive scores of 99, 98 and 97 in the 1901/02 Ashes series