Ashes Stats: Australia's hit five-year low in first session and David Warner misses out on century

David Warner has been dismissed for 94 and 95 during his first two innings of the Ashes series

Sky Cricket number-cruncher Benedict Bermange has all the key stats following the opening day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, where Australia impressed on a difficult day for England.

The last time Australia had three different captains in three consecutive Tests was in 1956 and 1957 when Ray Lindwall captained at Mumbai, Ian Johnson at Kolkata and Ian Craig at Johannesburg.

Steve Smith missed 24 matches between Australian Test captaincies. He is way short of the lead in terms of the most matches played by a team between being captained by the same person.

Stuart Broad became the 10th cricketer to play in 150 Test Matches. The most recent other player was James Anderson, who presented Broad with his 150 cap today. Broad and Anderson are the only two specialist fast bowlers to play that many Tests.

Stuart Broad took a wicket and a catch on the opening day of his 150th Test

Australia scored only 45 runs before lunch in 25 overs at a run rate of 1.80 per over. That is their slowest first session of day one in a Test since they scored 43 runs (for six wickets) in 25 overs at 1.72 runs per over before lunch on the first day against South Africa at Hobart in November 2016.

A total of 876 players have had at least 30 innings in Test cricket, and Marnus Labuschagne is one of only two of them to have reached 50 in at least half of their innings.

Highest percentage of 50s per innings (minimum 30 innings) Name Team 50 Innings Percentage DG Bradman Australia 42 80 52.5% M Labuschagne Australia 17 34 50% H Sutcliffe England 39 84 46.43% RG Pollock South Africa 18 41 43.90% JB Hobbs England 43 102 42.16%

David Warner took 53 balls to reach double figures, the most in his Test career. His previous most number of deliveries to get out of single figures was 45 balls in his second innings against Sri Lanka at Hobart in December 2012.

The last Australian before Warner to be dismissed in the 90s in successive Test innings was Matthew Hayden, who made 90 and 94 against South Africa in 2006. Clem Hill - of whom there is a statue at the Adelaide Oval - made successive scores of 99, 98 and 97 in the 1901/02 Ashes series