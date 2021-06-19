121st US Open: Pairings and tee times for third round at Torrey Pines

Justin Thomas is five off the halfway lead at the US Open

Groups and starting times for the third round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateur

Starting at first hole

1510 Akshay Bhatia

1521 Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1532 Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry (Ire)

1543 Wilco Neinaber (Rsa), Fabian Gomez (Arg)

1554 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Rick Lamb

Jordan Spieth bounced back from an opening-round 77 to post a two-under 69 on Friday to make the cut

1605 Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (Eng)

1616 Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery

1627 Wade Ormsby (Aus), J.T. Poston

1638 Ian Poulter (Eng), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1649 Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1700 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1711 Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg

1722 Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay

1733 Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1744 Adam Scott (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1755 Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1806 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Phil Mickelson

1817 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1828 Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1839 Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman (Aus)

1850 Bob MacIntyre (Sco), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1901 Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger

1912 Brian Harman, Dylan Wu

1923 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Charley Hoffman

Rory McIlroy carded a second-round 73 to fall six behind at the halfway stage.

1934 Matt Jones (Aus), Rory McIlroy (Eng)

1945 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Hoge

1956 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brooks Koepka

2007 Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

2018 Harris English, Branden Grace (Rsa)

2029 Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

2040 Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

2051 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

2102 Mac Hughes (Can), Kevin Streelman

2113 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bubba Watson

2124 Matt Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

2135 Russell Henley, Richard Bland (Eng)

