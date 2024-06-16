US Open 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for final round at Pinehurst No 2

Rory McIlroy will face a Sunday showdown against Patrick Cantlay as the pair look to chase down Bryson DeChambeau in the final round of the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No 2.

McIlroy will play alongside Cantlay at 7.10pm BST, the first time they have been grouped together since a heated exchange with Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava during the Ryder Cup last September in Rome.

The Northern Irishman had felt LaCava's celebrations after Cantlay holed a lengthy putt on the 18th green had been out of line, with the argument later continuing when McIlroy had to be restrained by team-mate Shane Lowry in the car park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A furious Rory McIlroy confronted a Team USA caddie in the car park post-round after an alleged 'incident' on the 18th hole.

"Yeah, should be great," Cantlay said about the McIlroy pairing after a third-round 70. "I'm in a great spot. It's a golf course that's a challenge. If you can make some birdies, you can gain a lot of ground. I'm really happy with how I played today, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Sky Sports will show extended coverage of all the action from the final round live on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with DeChambeau taking a three-shot lead into the final day and playing alongside Matthieu Pavon in the final group at 7.21pm BST.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau shot a three-under 67 in the third round at Pinehurst No 2 in the US Open.

Full Sunday tee times

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

1230 SH Kim (Kor), Gunnar Broin (x)

1241 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jackson Suber

1252 Brandon Wu, Austin Eckroat

1303 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Ben Kohles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Francesco Molinari made a hole-in-one with the final hole of his second round to sneak into the weekend

1314 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1325 Sepp Straka (Aut), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1336 Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young

1347 Nico Echavarria (Col), Brendon Todd

Live US Open Golf Sunday 16th June 6:30pm

1358 Justin Lower, Sam Bennett

1409 Adam Scott (Aus), Brian Campbell

1425 Matt Kuchar, Frankie Capan III

1436 Adam Svensson (Can), Harris English

1447 Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1458 Max Greyserman, Sahith Theegala

1509 Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley

1520 Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a closer look at Scottie Scheffler's stats at the US Open during the third round and explain why they do not read well for the world number one.

1531 Brooks Koepka, Tim Widing (Swe)

1542 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1553 Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1604 Cameron Smith (Aus), Wyndham Clark

1615 J.T Poston, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1631 Shane Lowry (Irl), Zac Blair

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry makes it back-to-back birdies with a sensational hole-out from the bunker during the third round of the US Open at Pinehurst No 2.

1642 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

1653 Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1704 Neal Shipley (x), Luke Clanton (x)

1715 Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1726 Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard

1737 David Puig (Esp), Thomas Detry (Bel)

1748 Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley

1759 Davis Thompson, Xander Schauffele

1810 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

Live US Open Golf Sunday 16th June 6:30pm

1826 Aaron Rai (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)

1837 Corey Conners (Can), Collin Morikawa

1848 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1859 Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1910 Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1921 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Bryson DeChambeau

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who will win the third men's major of the year? Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the the final round begins on Sunday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the US Open and more with NOW.