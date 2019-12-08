The 149th Open: Matt Jones, Aaron Pike and Takumi Kanaya qualify at Australian Open

The Australian Open was the first event in The Open Qualifying Series

Matt Jones, Aaron Pike and world No 1 amateur Takumi Kanaya have secured their places in The 149th Open after qualifying at the Australian Open.

Jones recorded a one-shot victory to clinch his second national title at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney, after he also won at his home course in 2015.

The 39-year-old started the final round with a three-shot lead and never relinquished his lead, with a two-under 69 enough to secure the Stonehaven Cup again and qualify for The Open for a third time.

Matt Jones celebrates winning his second national title

"It's amazing, if there is one Major I would like to win it is [The Open]," said Jones, who played at Royal Troon in 2016 and at Carnoustie in 2018.

"Coming from Australia, waking up and watching Norman play, Peter Thomson is on there (the Claret Jug), it would be amazing to be on there too."

"I am going to try and watch The Open when it was played at Royal St George's because I can't remember the golf course. The Open is the No 1 golf tournament in the world and I can't wait to get there."

The 104th staging of Australia's national championship was the first event in The Open Qualifying series, which provides golfers the chance to book their spot at Royal St George's from July 12-19 2020.

With runner-up Oosthuizen already exempt for the 149th Open, Pike and Kanaya claimed the other qualifying spots for Royal St George's from July 16-19 after finishing tied for third on nine-under-par.

Aaron Pike will play at Royal St George's next July

Pike made birdies on the back nine at the 14th, 15th and 17th as the Australian recorded a closing two-under 69 to secure a debut appearance at The Open next July.

"It's amazing, The Open is the biggest tournament in the world in my opinion, it's the original," said Pike.

Kanaya recovered from being two-over par through his front nine to birdie the 11th, before another at the 72nd hole sealed a second successive appearance for the 21-year-old.

Takumi Kanaya missed the cut by one shot at Royal Potrush

"I haven't been to St George's but I can't wait for The Open next year," said Kanaya.

The next event in The Open Qualifying Series will be the South African Open hosted by The City of Joburg at Randpark from January 9-12 2020.