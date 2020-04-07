The Open: R&A offer refunds or transfers for tickets for Royal St George's

The R&A have confirmed that ticket holders for The 149th Open are entitled to a full refund if they are unable to attend the tournament next year.

The Championship has been cancelled for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and The Open will now return to Royal St George's in July next year.

Anyone who has purchased tickets or hospitality packages for the event will have the option of transferring them to next year's Open, which will take place during the week beginning 12 July.

But ticket holders can request a refund if they cannot make it to the Kent coast 12 months later than scheduled.

Ticket holders can request a full refund

An R&A statement read: "All ticket, hospitality and car park purchases for The 149th Open will be automatically transferred over to the new dates of Sunday 11 July - Sunday 18 July 2021.

"If ticket and hospitality purchasers no longer wish to (or are no longer able to) attend The 149th Open on these new dates for any reason, they can cancel their booking and we will provide a full refund upon request.

"We will be accepting refund requests between Friday 1 May 2020 and Tuesday 30 June 2020. We will endeavour to process all refunds within 30 working days of receiving the request. All ticket and hospitality purchasers will be emailed in due course with further details of how to request a refund."

All ticket related communications should be sent to Tickets@TheOpen.com and all hospitality related communications to Hospitality@TheOpen.com. Please be aware that all R&A staff are currently working from home.