R&A reveal record ticket sales for The 149th Open at Royal St George's

Ticket sales for The 149th Open have set new records

The R&A has announced record-breaking demand for tickets for The 149th Open at Royal St George's next year.

Tickets for next year's Open in Sandwich were made available on Monday this week, and resulted in unprecedented sales and a new record for advanced ticket requests in the history of the tournament.

The 148th Open later this month at Royal Portrush set a new record for the fastest sell-out, and prompted the R&A to extend the capacity from 40,000 to 43,750 per day to satisfy the demand.

Darren Clarke lifted the Claret Jug when The Open last visited Sandwich in 2011

But that record has now been broken as The Open prepares to return to the historic Sandwich links for the first time since 2011, when Darren Clarke made his major breakthrough in stunning fashion at the age of 42.

A statement issued by the R&A read: "Following record breaking sales on Monday the demand for tickets to The 149th Open at Royal St. George's continued through Tuesday as fans secured their place for the return of The Open to Kent next summer.

"Demand has been so high that there is now limited availability on the weekend bundle with other ticket categories selling fast. Fans now have 48-hours left to secure their ticket at early bird prices with the window closing at midday on Friday, 5 July.

"Monday saw unprecedented sales as it set a new records as the highest selling day of advanced tickets in the history of The Open. The number of tickets sold surpassed the previous record, set earlier this year for Royal Portrush, within seven hours!

Fans have until Friday to secure their Open tickets for next year

"The Open returns to the South East from 12-19 July 2020 and tickets are currently on priority sale to members of The One Club and thousands of fans have moved quickly to avoid missing out following the sell-out at Royal Portrush."

Fans wishing to book their place at Royal St. George's next year still have time to do so by visiting TheOpen.com, signing up to The One Club and selecting the tickets they wish to purchase. Demand continues to be high and fans are urged to move quickly to secure their preferred tickets and avoid disappointment.

Fans under the age of 25 will be able to save as much as 50 per cent off the cost of an adult ticket thanks to reduced price options and they will also benefit from the availability of free accommodation at The Open Camping Village.

The R&A is also reminding fans of the importance of buying from only official sources of tickets for The 149th Open are via TheOpen.com or Authorised Ticketing Providers.