The 151st Open: Protesters attempt to disrupt play on 17th hole at Royal Liverpool

Just Stop Oil protesters have caused disruption around the 17th green during the second round of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

The incident took place as Billy Horschel, Alex Noren and Corey Conners were playing the 134-yard hole around 12.20pm on Friday at Hoylake.

Loud boos could be heard from around the green, with Just Stop Oil claiming three people were involved before police quickly arrived to escort the protesters away.

Greenkeeping staff were dispatched to the hole and removed the powdered paint with leaf-blowers before the players completed the hole.

Just Stop Oil protesters tried to disrupt play at the par-three 17th during the second round of The Open

The R&A said in a statement: "A protester was quickly apprehended on the 17th hole and is one of four people who have been arrested by police.

"Play was not disrupted and we would like to thank the marshals, players and other spectators for their vigilance and understanding as the protesters were removed."

"At around 12.20pm three Just Stop Oil supporters ran onto hole 17 at The Open in Royal Liverpool," said a statement given to the PA news agency. "They set off a smoke flare and threw orange powder paint on the green before being removed by security."

The Open is the latest event targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters

Just Stop Oil said on Twitter about the incident: "Three Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the The British Open - they demand that the UK government halts all new oil and gas projects."

Horschel declined to speak after carding a second-round 75. Merseyside Police have been contacted for comment.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said ahead of the tournament they had received no intelligence surrounding any potential protest, although "significant" security procedures were in place to reduce the risk.

The final men's major of the year is the latest sporting event to be impacted by protestors, following on from Just Stop Oil targeting Wimbledon and the Ashes Test at Lord's in recent weeks.

