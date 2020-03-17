PGA Championship postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Brooks Koepka is bidding for a rare hat-trick of PGA Championship wins

The PGA Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as tournament organisers hope to find a suitable summer date for the major.

The 102nd edition of the PGA Championship was due to be staged at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from May 14-17, but the tournament has now become the second major to be delayed following the Masters.

Koepka defended the Wanamaker Trophy at Bethpage last year

Brooks Koepka successfully defended the title at Bethpage last May, but his attempt to lift the substantial Wanamaker Trophy for a third consecutive year has now been put on hold.

PGA of America CEO, Seth Waugh, said: "Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved.

"This is a reflection of a thoughtful process. We are and have been working in concert with commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all. We are all very hopeful for a great outcome.

"We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team at the City of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so."

It was initially reported that this year's PGA Championship was being moved away from California to TPC Sawgrass in Florida, where last week's Players Championship was cancelled after just one round before Monahan announced a suspension on the PGA Tour.