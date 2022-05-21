PGA Championship: Pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round at Southern Hills
Mito Pereira takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Southern Hills, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris tied-second; Justin Thomas seven back and Rory McIlroy nine behind, while Tiger Woods withdrew after third-round 79
Last Updated: 22/05/22 2:37am
A look at the pairings and start times for Sunday's final round at the PGA Championship, held at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
USA unless stated; All times BST
Starting at Hole One
1300 Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka (Aut)
1309 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Patton Kizzire
1318 Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel
1327 Adam Hadwin (Can), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1336 Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1345 Justin Harding (Rsa), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1355 Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman
1405 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Kramer Hickok
1415 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Shaun Norris (Rsa)
1425 Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1435 Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman (Aus)
1445 Cam Davis (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1455 Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1505 Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
1515 Jason Day (Aus), Keegan Bradley
1525 Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk
1545 Brian Harman, Luke List
1555 Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka
1605 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Talor Gooch
1615 K.H Lee (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1625 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Russell Henley
1635 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1645 Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed
1655 Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler
1705 Laurie Canter (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng)
1715 Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover
1725 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1735 Brendan Steele, Kevin Na
1745 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1755 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Tom Hoge
1805 Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1815 Chris Kirk, Davis Riley
1825 Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
1835 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Max Homa
1855 Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
1905 Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas
1915 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Seamus Power (Ire)
1925 Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
1935 Mito Pereira (Chi), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
