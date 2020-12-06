LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Volunteers of America Classic

Some of the world's top female golfers are in action this week at the Volunteers of America Classic, with the LPGA Tour event available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

World No 1 Jin Young Ko and seven-time major champion Inbee Park are among the notable names in action in Texas, where players have a final chance to get in some tournament practice before next week's US Women's Open.

Park goes into the final round in a share of the lead with So Yeon Ryu and Yealimi Noh, with Charley Hull just one shot behind as she bids to become the third English winner on the LPGA Tour this season after victories for Georgia Hall and Mel Reid.

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from all four rounds at Old American Golf Club, with coverage getting under way from 6pm on Sunday evening.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Volunteers of America Classic!