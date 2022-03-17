WATCH: Aramco Saudi Ladies International
The field featuring the likes of major-winners and Solheim Cup stars Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Bronte Law in one of the biggest paying events on the LET calendar
Last Updated: 17/03/22 5:22pm
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund tees-off on Thursday at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City.
